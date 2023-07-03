The Poosh founder is expecting her fourth child - her first with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian is a doting mom-of-three and her family is about to expand in the not too distant future.

The Poosh founder is expecting her first child - a son - with husband Travis Barker - and the couple hosted an epic baby shower last month, and it's safe to say they went all out!

Photos shared on Poosh give fans a glimpse into the celebratory day, that was attended by Kourtney's famous family, as well as many of the couple's friends.

Pictures include gothic cookies in the shape of love hearts spelling out the word 'Mom' and microphones - a nod to Travis' music career.

There was also a table with a baby gender reveal station, where guests were asked to pick a pink or a blue wristband. A head-turning piece of artwork was also on display, which had been created especially for the occasion.

The colorful illustration had the words Baby Barker World Tour, with special guest Kravis. A drum set, roses and baby blocks all featured.

Another section of the table featured disposable cameras, where guests were asked to take photos from the day and write a note as a keepsake for the baby.

Kourtney Kardashian's growing baby bump

After the gender reveal took place later on in the night, blue ribbon decorated the trees outside in the couple's Calabasas home, which was the final photo shared on the feed.

It's safe to say that fans were more than impressed with Kourtney and Travis' artistic touches for their baby shower.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker can't wait to meet their baby son

Comments included: "Baby Kravis is already rocking the world!" while another wrote: "This is so cool. I love this aesthetic & vibe. I hope and pray this baby give you as much happiness & love all your other children do Kourtney . Congratulations to you and Travis." A third added: "This is so simple but effective." A fourth remarked: "Baby Travis is already so loved!"

Kourtney announced her happy baby news in the most memorable way, deciding to do so at Travis' Blink 182 concert last month.

Kourtney announced her happy baby news in June

She stood in the crowds with her daughter Penelope, 10, and held up a sign with the message 'Travis, I'm pregnant' written across it.

Posting the picture on social media to share the news with her followers, she wrote: "Congrats!!! We're having a Kravis baby!!! " she wrote, alongside a slew of emojis, including love hearts, pregnant women and emotional eyed smiley faces.

Baby Kravis is so loved already!

She has since shared plenty of updates on her pregnancy, as well as a series of adorable baby bump snapshots. Most recently, the reality star shared a selfie taken from inside a lift, showing her wearing a cropped top displaying her growing bump.

© Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian displayed her baby bump in a bikini one week after announcing her pregnancy

She has also revealed that the couple have already decided on a name for their little boy. Kourtney is already mom to three children, Mason, 13, Penelope, ten, and eight-year-old Reign, who she shares with ex Scott Disick.

Travis, meanwhile, shares children Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, who he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also a doting stepfather to Shanna's daughter Atiana, 24, whose father is Oscar De La Hoya.

