Madonna emerges in the midst of ongoing legal battle with bold new photos — see here

Madonna is currently still dealing with an ongoing legal battle as the case of a lawsuit filed against her back in January continues.

Concertgoers Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hadden sued the singer, 65, earlier this year for starting her concert, part of the Celebration Tour, more than two hours after the slated start time of 8:30 PM.

Per the suit, which was also filed against Barclays Center and Live Nation for the show held December 13 in NYC, the singer was accused of "false advertising, negligent misrepresentation, and unfair and deceptive trade practices."

They also allege that the late start time made it difficult for fans to "get up early to go to work" the following day. Two other suits were subsequently also filed against Madonna for the same reasons, one from an attendee of a show in Washington D.C., and another from an attendee in Los Angeles.

However, in the midst of all this, Madonna has remained silent on the matters (possibly for legal reasons), but did return to social media on Monday with a slew of new photos after latest updates.

The "Like a Virgin" hitmaker shared new snaps of herself from a photoshoot, posing in a glittering black jacket and a bustier bodysuit, then switching out the jacket for a leopard-print red feathered robe.

Her hair was styled into Marcel finger waves, she accessorized with fishnet gloves, and she sported a bold red lip with deep contours and thin eyebrows to complete her glam. "My babies got a secret …. …. x," she cryptically captioned her post.

Earlier this month, TMZ reported that Madonna had responded to the class action lawsuit by stating through her lawyers that true fans would know that her concerts often start later than advertised.

© Getty Images Madonna is being sued for delaying the start of her concert by over two hours

Legal documents obtained by the publication read: "If a fan is familiar enough with Madonna's concert history to know her performances run for two hours and fifteen minutes, that fan would surely know that Madonna typically takes the stage well after the ticketed event time (after an opening act, set transition, and so on) and plays late into the night."

With the response, the singer's legal team made a motion to dismiss the suit. Later this month, the plaintiffs in the case then told the judge that a settlement had been reached between the parties involved.

© Getty Images The singer's legal team hit back, saying that fans of the singer know she usually starts her shows quite late

However, soon after, her lawyers filed to strike the notion of a settlement from the record, per TMZ, claiming that while settlement talks were ongoing, one had not definitively been reached between the singer or Live Nation.

A "False Notice of Settlement" was filed by Madonna's team, and in a hearing earlier this week, a judge sided with her legal team, agreeing that a clear settlement had not been reached and chalking it up to miscommunication.

© Getty Images Madonna's team filed a motion to dismiss the suit, and the plaintiffs now have until July to respond

The settlement notice was officially struck from the records and the case will proceed as before, with the plaintiffs now having until July to respond to her motion to dismiss the suit.