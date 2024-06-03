Madonna looks just like father Silvio, 93, in ultra-rare photo – fans are stunned

Madonna had reason to celebrate on Sunday as her father Silvio Ciccone celebrated his 93rd birthday!

The singer, widely referred to as the 'Queen of Pop' took to her Instagram page to share a heartfelt tribute to her father and a selection of family photographs, including one snap which shows the father and daughter's incredible likeness.

Madonna, 65, wrote: "To the O.G. Daddy - Happy 93rd Birthday Silvio! Congratulations for riding the roller coaster of life with humor and sanity intact. Thank you for sharing your mantra in life with me, which is: 'I'm Gonna Go until the Wheels fall off.' Nothing can stop us! Love you to the moon and back."

In the series of snaps, we see Madonna and her dad together over the years, including photos of the singer as a baby and the final picture of Silvio as a young man – and his eyes and teeth are just like Madonna's.

The star's fans couldn't believe how much the Vogue singer looked like her dad.

© Instagram Madonna Madonna's father Silvio in his youth

One commented: "I never realised how much you look like your father until I saw the last picture."

Another wrote: "The last pic wow," while a third said: "You look so much like your dad!! I’m sure mom's looking down on you over the rainbow saying, that’s my precious @madonna."

There was also a lovely message to Madonna from Latoya Jackson that read: "How sweet, how beautiful, thank you for sharing! For those out there cherish your parents while they’re still with us, he’s one year younger than my mother! Life is precious, life is sweet! Happy 93rd Birthday!"

© Instagram Madonna Madonna's parents with her as a baby

Madonna's family life

Madonna is a mother herself, daughter Lourdes, 27, who she shares with Carlos Leon, Rocco, 23, her son with Guy Ritchie, plus her adopted children David Banda, 18, Mercy James, 18, and 11-year-old twins Stella and Estere.

Madonna was born in August 1958 in Michigan to her mother Madonna Louise and her father Silvio. She was one of six children. Tragically, when Madonna was only five years old, the family suffered heartbreak when her mother died of breast cancer in 1963.

© Getty Images Madonna performs during opening night of The Celebration Tour

Madonna recently paid tribute to her mother during one of her concerts, sharing the following message with her Instagram fans:

"I stood on stage for 81 shows staring up at the beautiful face of my mother and wondering what she must’ve been thinking as she waved goodbye to me from her hospital window. I stepped into the station wagon and shut the door not knowing it was the last time I’d see her.

"Nobody told me my mother was dying - I just watched her disintegrate mysteriously and then she disappeared and there was no explanation except that she had gone to sleep which explains my tumultuous relationship with sleep."

© Instagram Madonna with her son Rocco Ritchie

She added: "When I stepped out on the stage and looked up at my mother's face every night. I said hello, I said goodbye, I said thank you, I hope you’re proud of me. I said please protect me and keep me sane."