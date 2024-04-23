Skip to main contentSkip to footer
7 times Madonna's edgy son David Banda, 18, has copied her fashion
Digital Cover celebrity-style

7 times Madonna's edgy son David Banda, 18, has copied her statement fashion

From matching monochromes to country-inspired outfits, the Material Girl singer and her son are a stylish duo

2 minutes ago
Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
Madonna's love for her first adopted child David Banda is well-known, with the Material Girl singer even saying of her 18-year-old son: "He's the one I have the most in common with. I feel like he gets me; he has more of my DNA than any of my children so far."

As well as sharing his adoptive mother's love of the stage, frequently joining her during performances on her Celebration tour, David has inherited Madge's passion for fashion, with Madonna telling Jimmy Fallon in 2022: "He can put on any outfit and look swag as you know what. It's really irritating. He wears my clothes and looks better in them."

Keen to see if she's exaggerating, we scoured the archives for David's best Madonna-inspired outfits – and the singer wasn't lying!

Madonna and David Banda's best fashion moments

Madonna and David Banda in neutral outfits© Getty

Head-to-toe neutrals

A fashion icon since an early age, a tiny David twins with Madonna during an outing in New York, nailing coordinating fashion in a head-to-toe white look, completed with a Dolce & Gabbana hat. He hadn't quite finessed his approach to accessorising though, clutching a sandwich bag filled with animal toys rather than a chic handbag. We all have to start somewhere!

Madonna and David Banda in matching black suits© Getty

Sharp suits

Madonna is known for her love of masculine styling, even wearing a suit for her appearance in Britney's Me Against The Music video, so it was no surprise when she and David both rocked the style on the red carpet. How cute are their matching hats?

Madonna and David Banda in US flag beanie hats© Getty

Cosy in beanies

Matching hats are a staple in Madonna and David's wardrobes – see how delightful they look in twin beanies and cosy coats!

Madonna and David Banda in Adidas outfits© Getty

Double Adidas

As stylish in athleisure as they are dressed up to the nines, David and Madonna both look fabulous in full Adidas ensembles.

David Banda and Madonna performing on stage in cowboy inspired clothes© Getty

Cowboy styling

David and Madonna share a love of country and western styling, with David donning a Stetson and Madonna opting for knee-high cowboy boots.

Estere, Julia Garner, Madonna and David Banda pose during "The Celebration Tour" at Barclays Center on December 14, 2023 in New Yor© Getty

Striking stage attire

Nothing calls for an outlandish outfit quite like an appearance on stage, and the mother-son duo opted for totally different vibes on this occasion, but both were equally attention-grabbing. We're not sure if we love David's fluffy coat or Madonna's tiny bodysuit more…

Madonna with daughters Stella, Mercy and Estere and son David

Fabulous flares

At an art show to celebrate Madonna's son, Rocco, Madge went for an emerald green ensemble complete with waistcoat and flares, while David opted for black sequin trousers in the same shape. The look was relatively demure for Madonna, while David's plunging shirt made quite the statement.


