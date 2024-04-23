7 times Madonna's edgy son David Banda, 18, has copied her statement fashion

Madonna's love for her first adopted child David Banda is well-known, with the Material Girl singer even saying of her 18-year-old son: "He's the one I have the most in common with. I feel like he gets me; he has more of my DNA than any of my children so far."

As well as sharing his adoptive mother's love of the stage, frequently joining her during performances on her Celebration tour, David has inherited Madge's passion for fashion, with Madonna telling Jimmy Fallon in 2022: "He can put on any outfit and look swag as you know what. It's really irritating. He wears my clothes and looks better in them."

Keen to see if she's exaggerating, we scoured the archives for David's best Madonna-inspired outfits – and the singer wasn't lying!

Madonna and David Banda's best fashion moments

© Getty Head-to-toe neutrals A fashion icon since an early age, a tiny David twins with Madonna during an outing in New York, nailing coordinating fashion in a head-to-toe white look, completed with a Dolce & Gabbana hat. He hadn't quite finessed his approach to accessorising though, clutching a sandwich bag filled with animal toys rather than a chic handbag. We all have to start somewhere!



© Getty Sharp suits Madonna is known for her love of masculine styling, even wearing a suit for her appearance in Britney's Me Against The Music video, so it was no surprise when she and David both rocked the style on the red carpet. How cute are their matching hats?



© Getty Cosy in beanies Matching hats are a staple in Madonna and David's wardrobes – see how delightful they look in twin beanies and cosy coats!



© Getty Double Adidas As stylish in athleisure as they are dressed up to the nines, David and Madonna both look fabulous in full Adidas ensembles.



© Getty Cowboy styling David and Madonna share a love of country and western styling, with David donning a Stetson and Madonna opting for knee-high cowboy boots.



© Getty Striking stage attire Nothing calls for an outlandish outfit quite like an appearance on stage, and the mother-son duo opted for totally different vibes on this occasion, but both were equally attention-grabbing. We're not sure if we love David's fluffy coat or Madonna's tiny bodysuit more…



Fabulous flares At an art show to celebrate Madonna's son, Rocco, Madge went for an emerald green ensemble complete with waistcoat and flares, while David opted for black sequin trousers in the same shape. The look was relatively demure for Madonna, while David's plunging shirt made quite the statement.



