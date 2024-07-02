Nicole Kidman's daughters are not always impressed by this part of famous family's lifestyle

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are doting parents to teen daughters Sunday, 15, and Faith, 13, who recently made their red carpet debut at Nicole's AFI Life Achievement ceremony in LA.

The girls have enjoyed an exciting life traveling around the world wherever Nicole's work takes them, but there's one thing that they aren't always happy about!

During his emotional speech dedicated to his wife of nearly 20 years, Keith opened up about their family's personal life, and how they try to stick together as a four wherever their jobs take them.

This has resulted in Nicole becoming a pro at finding ways to get Sunday and Faith into schools around the world, something that isn't always that popular.

Keith said: " Her and I both come from tight four member family units as well, so we try and do the same with our girls keeping a tight little unit wherever we are. We'll make homes on film locations all over the world from Bowen, Queensland, Australia when we were filming with Baz out there, to Marrakesh, Morocco.

© YouTube Nicole Kidman with Sunday and Faith

"And wherever we are, Nic's always found ways to get our girls into schools, much to their chagrin sometimes. But her thing is, it's not just about learning, it's also social, having some friends."

As he spoke, the camera cut to Sunday and Faith, who could be seen laughing at the reference with Nicole, as they sat watching their dad's speech.

© Getty Images Keith Urban gave an insight into his and Nicole Kidman's family life

Keith also opened up about Nicole as a mom, telling the star-studded audience, which included Meryl Streep, Naomi Watts and Reese Witherspoon:

"When it comes to our family, Nic is an amazing communicator. She was the first person I ever met who literally says things like, 'Are you venting or are you asking my opinion? How does that make you feel? How can I help? Do you want my help?"

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Nicole and Keith find schools for their daughters wherever they are in the world

He added: "We've navigated grief together with the loss of both of our dads but then the joys of births and now raising a family. Our two girls, Sunny and Faith, are here tonight. And I get to see Nic being a mom. It's one of the most beautiful things. She's so loving."

© Getty Images Nicole with mini-me daughter Sunday

Keith also told the audienced: "She loves life. I've never met anyone who loves life. She also knows the importance of expressing feelings. I wasn't raised like this so our girls are very lucky to be learning from you baby."

© Getty Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have been married for 19 years

Nicole and Keith have been married since 2006 and recently marked their 19th wedding anniversary.

The couple prefer to keep their private life out of the spotlight and are incredibly down-to-earth. The couple split their time between Nashville, Tennessee, and Sydney, Australia. They also have homes in LA, New York City, and London.