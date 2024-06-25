Nicole Kidman displays endless legs in intimate wedding anniversary photo with Keith Urban

Keith Urban may have had a busy week professionally, performing in Wildwood and Niagara Falls, but he also marked a special personal milestone.

The Stupid Boy singer celebrated his 18th wedding anniversary with Nicole Kidman on 25 June, and the Big Little Lies star shared a loved-up photo in honor of the occasion. Dressed in a blue and green mini dress, Nicole lay on a wall near Keith as he serenaded her with his guitar in an intimate holiday moment.

© Instagram Nicole shared this laid-back photo to mark the couple's 18th anniversary

While the country music star and the Australian actress are one of Hollywood's most famous couples, they had found a secluded spot overlooking the ocean to enjoy a date.

"Forever [heart emoji] #happyanniversary," she captioned the post.

Nicole and Keith's wedding

© Tracey Nearmy/EPA/Shutterstock The couple got married on 25 June 2006

Nicole and Keith met at the G'Day USA gala in 2005, four years after she divorced Tom Cruise. The Moulin Rouge actress admitted she thought her attraction was one-sided since it took Keith four months to call her.

They confirmed their engagement at the 30th Anniversary gala for the United Nations Development Fund for Women in May 2006. Two months later, they tied the knot at Cardinal Cerretti Memorial Chapel in Australia, with the bride wearing a Balenciaga bridal gown with a statement puff sleeve on one shoulder and delicate ruffles.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin The couple are parents to daughters Sunday and Faith

Since then, Nicole and Keith have welcomed daughters Sunday and Faith. Nicole also has two children from her previous relationship with her ex-husband Tom.

Keith's marriage confession

© Getty Images Nicole wiped a tear from her eye over Keith's heartfelt words

Keith had already been in rehab twice before the couple got married in June 2006. After he relapsed again when they were newlyweds, Nicole staged an intervention; Nicole later told Vanity Fair the early stages of their marriage were "deeply painful."

Keith addressed their difficulties at the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute. "We got married in 2006, and barely four months into our marriage, the addictions that I had done really nothing about blew our marriage to smithereens," he began in a speech which moved Nicole to tears.

© Gilbert Flores Nicole and Keith have both opened up about their "very difficult" early marriage

"Four months into a marriage, and I'm in rehab for three months with no idea what was going to happen to us."

He added: "Nic pushed through every negative voice – I'm sure even some of her own – and she chose love. And here we are tonight 18 years later. Her capacity to love is like no one I've ever met."

