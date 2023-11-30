Jennifer Garner gives unexpected insight into what her three kids with Ben Affleck are really like at home

Jennifer Garner has family and her kids on her mind, as her latest comedy, Netflix's Family Switch, premieres November 30.

The Alias alum, 51, stars in the new movie as Jess Walker opposite her onscreen husband Bill Walker, played by Ed Helms. In the film, the two inadvertently switch bodies with their two children, played by Emma Myers and Brady Noons, but bond as a family in their quest to revert to normal.

While the Yes Day actress knows a thing or two about body-switching movies – who can ever forget 13 Going on 30 – this time around, she shared she actually went to her own kids for advice.

Jennifer shares three kids, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, who she was married to from 2005 to 2018. He has since married Jennifer Lopez and is a stepfather to her twins Max and Emme, who she shares with Marc Anthony.

Speaking with People about her latest project, the doting mom confessed she first went to her kids with "a bunch of questions" to prepare to play a teenager stuck in an adult's body.

"You're turning the volume up so much because it's all so exaggerated," she explained, before revealing: "But yes, I definitely went to my teens and asked a bunch of questions. They were all like, 'Mom, you're crazy.'"

© Getty The actress is a doting mom of three

Still, despite the stereotypical "crazy" claim she got from her kids, two of which are already teenagers, Jennifer maintained her kids are far less angsty and difficult than the age-old teenage stereotypes parents so fear.

Gushing about them, she said: "My kids are funny and they're smart, and they work really hard," adding: "And their teenage antics are at the very lowest, G-rated level, so I'm doing okay."

© Getty The former couple were married for 13 years

However, she still noted: "You know what? I think my kids work so hard, and they have so much pressure on them that I could never even have imagined as a teenager myself," and joked: "I'll stay right here in my old lady body, thank you very much."

© Getty Jennifer's eldest, Violet, is heading to college soon

As for the three Affleck-Garner kids and whether they'd be keen on trading places with their mom, Jennifer revealed during a previous appearance on Good Morning America that she certainly has her predictions on what they might do should the opportunity arise.

© Getty Jennifer's youngest is 11

Speaking with GMA hosts Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan, and Lara Spencer, she said: "One would instantly go on zoom [into one of her meetings], one would open my phone and read everything. They would beeline for what they're interested in."

Jennifer is based in California, and her kids split their time between her home in Brentwood and their dad's massive Beverly Hills estate. Ben and wife JLo bought the $60 million mansion this year after selling their previous Bel Air home for just shy of $34 million.

