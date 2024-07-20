Jennifer Connelly's daughter is practically her mini me in adorable new photo

Jennifer Connelly shared a rare snap of her daughter Agnes which will have fans doing a double take.

The mom of three doesn't often share photos of her children on social media, but took an exception to share an adorable photo of the mother daughter duo on an adventure. She captioned the photo, which saw Jennifer and her teenage daughter standing next to each other with a scenic backdrop behind them as they smiled at the camera.

© @jenniferconnelly Instagram Jennifer and her daughter look incredibly similar

With what looked like a French flag in the sunny background, it looked like the duo had headed to the South of France, with fans in the comments suggesting they might be in Èze. She captioned the photo: "Adventures with Agnes, volume 2" with a heart emoji.

© @jenniferconnelly Instagram Jennifer took her daughter to the South of France

Fans couldn't believe how the 13-year-old was taking after her mom, down to her similarly striking eyes.

"She's like a mini clone", one fan wrote. Another added: "She is BEAUTIFUL! Takes after her flawless Mama!"

© @jenniferconnelly Instagram A view from Jennifer's Norwegian road trip

A third commented: "Spending time with your little girls before they get to the teenage years is priceless."

Indeed, this photo is the latest in Jennifer's chronicling of her European tour with her daughter, as the duo headed to Norway for a road trip that involved hiking - and llamas.

© @jennifer.connelly Jennifer Connelly and her daughter Agnes

The Labyrinth actress shared a photo of Agnes on a hike, walking through a narrow rocky pathway near a waterfall. She also shared a selfie of herself featuring some llamas in the background.

A second carousel on the photo-sharing app showed that Agnes and Jennifer were blessed with some snow on their Norwegian road trip, and they shared a hilarious photo together looking alarmed as snowflakes fell. Jennifer also shared a photo of a panoramic lake with mountains at the sides.

Jennifer shares Agnes with her long-time husband Paul Bettany, but she's also mom to Kai Dugan, 26, from her relationship with David Dugan, and Stellan, 20, from her marriage with the Marvel actor.

According to the actress, her daughter has already shown an interest in hers and Paul's jobs - and plays an active role when she comes to set.

© VCG Jennifer with husband Paul Bettany

"She likes to sit by the monitors," Jennifer said of Agnes. "She likes to actually run lines with me at night, which is great. It’s very helpful. And then she’ll sit by the monitor and watch with headphones on, quite critically."

Jennifer and Paul share a romantic story about how they got together, after meeting on the set of the 2001 movie A Beautiful Mind where they were both in respective relationships.

It was after 9/11 that the Marvel star realized he was in love with Jennifer, after worrying about her when he failed to speak to her for two days. Immediately, he proposed to her before they even started dating, and moved in with her in New York. They would marry in 2003 and the rest is history.