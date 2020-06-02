Ronnie Wood and his family have been celebrating several birthdays over the past few days. Most recently, the Rolling Stones star turned 73 on Monday, and marked his big day at home with his wife Sally Wood and their four-year-old twins, Alice and Gracie. On Instagram, Sally shared a cute photo of her husband relaxing outside in a hammock in their beautiful garden in south west London, surrounded by helium balloons. In the snapshot, his daughters were wearing party hats, standing close to a cake decorated with fruit. The mother-of-two also shared a video of Ronnie being rocked in his hammock by Alice. "This is the best present ever, I couldn't ask for a better birthday present," he said.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Ronnie Wood crafts special artwork for the NHS

Ronnie Wood relaxed outside in the garden in his hammock

Just a few days before Ronnie's big day, his twins turned four. Alice and Gracie had a wonderful day with their parents, and were taken on a trip to Ashridge House. To make it a memorable occasion, the little girls both wore matching Frozen princess dresses. Sally shared some adorable pictures from their day on Instagram, along with photos from their time at home, where the garden was again decorated with helium balloons. The twins were also treated to two giant birthday cakes from Costco – with one decorated with a rainbow and another featuring colourful balloons. One was iced with the words: "Happy 4th birthday Gracie and Alice," while the other read: "Happy 4th birthday Alice and Gracie."

MORE: 12 celebrities making a stand by joining anti-racism protests

The Rolling Stones star's daughters had fun pushing him in the hammock

Last month, during a chat with HELLO!, both Ronnie and Sally revealed how much they have been missing family and friends amid the lockdown. "The most challenging thing about lockdown is being separated from family and friends and coming to terms with that and for people on their own," the musician shared. Over the past few weeks, Ronnie created a new piece of artwork to express his gratitude to the NHS. "This has all fallen into place since showing our thanks by clapping every Thursday, and our little twins love to see and paint rainbows," he shared. "There's just so much appreciation from us."

READ: Gwyneth Paltrow reveals how she helps her children deal with their emotions

The musician has an incredible garden in his home in south west London

As well as Gracie and Alice, Ronnie is also a dad to daughter Leah, and sons Jamie, Tyrone and Jesse – who is married to Fearne Cotton. While Fearne is private about her family life, she has occasionally shared pictures from family events where Ronnie and Sally have attended with the twins, and also went along to see the Rolling Stones in concert in Twickenham with her husband and son Rex back in 2018.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.