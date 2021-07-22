Ronnie Wood reveals bold home additions – and twin daughters will love it The Rolling Stones guitarist lives in London

Ronnie Wood and his wife Sally live in a stunning property in Little Venice, London with their five-year-old twins Alice and Gracie – but they have temporarily added some very bold additions to the family home.

MORE: Ronnie Wood shares glimpse inside his stunning garden – complete with a hammock his twins adore

New photos have shared a look at The Rolling Stones star and theatre producer's garden and art studio, where Ronnie posed with his giant lion sculpture as part of the Tusk Lion Trail 2021, a high-profile international art installation in support of African conservation.

The art studio boasts glass doors and windows along one wall, offering plenty of light for Ronnie to complete his art projects – many of which were displayed on the white walls around the room. The space is finished with wooden floorboards and a trolley holding a selection of paints.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ronnie Wood crafts a special artwork for the NHS

Several easels hold more paintings, but the piece de resistance is the giant lion that Ronnie posed next to, complete with the words 'Protect, 'Tusk', and 'Help the King' written across the sculpture.

Ronnie has painted lion sculptures as part of the Tusk Lion Trail 2021

More snaps were taken inside Ronnie's garden, which looks like the perfect spot for his little girls to play. It has an expansive lawn shielded by big fir trees while a large black sculpture sat at the back of the space.

RELATED: 14 best hammocks to transform your garden into the ultimate summer paradise

MORE: Jo Wood shows off her gorgeous grade II-listed farmhouse in the Northamptonshire countryside

"As one of Tusk's longest-standing supporters I couldn't be more humbled and excited to be part of the Tusk Lion Trail 2021. Raising awareness and educating people about the impact of humans on our beautiful natural world and more specifically about threats posed to Africa’s endangered lion population is very close to my heart," said Tusk Ambassador Ronnie, whose sculpture will be displayed at an iconic site in London from 10 August 2021.

The Rolling Stones star posed inside his art studio

"Channeling creativity via art is a big part of my life and painting two lion sculptures for the Tusk Lion Trail is something I have very much enjoyed doing over the last couple of months. I am very much looking forward to seeing the pride on the streets across the world in August."

Two people who will likely be sad to see the new home additions leave are Alice and Gracie, who have inherited their father's passion for art.

Ronnie and Sally live in London with their twin daughters

Sally has previously revealed the garden also boasts artwork courtesy of their daughters, who painted a rainbow onto a wall to show their support for healthcare staff and other key workers amid the pandemic.

Sally told HELLO!: "They're both arty. When Ronnie and I took them to the Tate Modern, they recognised works by artists such as Degas, Picasso and Frida Kahlo."

READ: Best paddling pools to give kids a 2021 summer to remember

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.