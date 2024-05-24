Carrie Johnson shares details of daughter Romy's adorable hobby with incredible photo

Carrie Johnson's daughter Romy is growing so quickly and on Thursday, the mum-of-three revealed the adorable details of the little one's new hobby.

Taking to her Instagram account, the former media rep, 36, shared a sweet photo of Romy donning a beautiful blue tutu and pink ballet shoes during a visit to a dance shop.

Romy is ready for ballet!

"Getting kitted out for first ballet class," Carrie penned alongside a watery-eyed emoji. The toddler looked so adorable in her new outfit. Boris Johnson's wife likes to keep the exact details of her daughter's identity obscured so she covered her face with a pink love heart emoji.

Carrie likes to share the occasional detail about her brood of three on social media and previously shared that Romy and her two brothers, Wilfred, four, and baby Frankie also love animals which bodes well for Carrie who has recently welcomed baby ducklings into their family home.

© Instagram The Johnsons are raising some ducks

Carrie and her family live in a sprawling grade II-listed countryside property, Brightwell Manor with an almost five-acre garden, so it comes as no surprise they are making use of the space when it comes to welcoming animals.

Not only do the Johnsons have their very own duck pond complete with its family of ducks, but last month, after Carrie received an egg incubator from her children as a birthday gift, they welcomed three baby ducklings.

Daffy and Wally were the first arrivals into the Johnson household

Following her adorable update of Romy, Carrie shared video of another batch of eggs inside the incubator, some of which were shaking, meaning that they may have even more arrivals soon.

"Quite a few eggs shaking this morning and a couple have pipped. Fingers crossed today we have another duckling or two!" Carrie penned alongside the candid clip.

The update came just days after Carrie returned from LA where she paid a short visit to attend her friend's beauty launch at the Waldorf Astoria.

Whilst Romy and Wilfred didn't appear to accompany her and her husband, little Frankie did, and it's safe to say he settled into life on Beverly Hills very well.

"Frankie Goes To Hollywood! 3 days in LA. It’s been a blast," Carrie wrote alongside a 'photo dump' of the trip. The featured image saw little Frankie posing in front of a Beverly Hills sign - just adorable!