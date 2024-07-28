Celine Dion bids farewell after Paris Olympics comeback with stunning new snap

Celine Dion made a Titanic comeback last week at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, closing out the Opening ceremony with her first major performance in five years.

The singer, 56, who had canceled her tour, her residency, and all her shows after being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, made a triumphant and emotional comeback on July 26. Lady Gaga opened the ceremony with a theatrical rendition of "Mon Truc en Plume Par."

If you missed the moment, watch below as an emotional Celine performs her heart out to Edith Piaf's "Hymme A L'amour" midway up the Eiffel Tower as the Olympic cauldron was lit…

On Saturday, the singer took to her Instagram after her acclaimed performance to share a glimpse of her final few moments in the French capital before returning home.

The singer struck a contemplative pose dressed in an off-white tee and matching pants, with her naturally wavy hair falling beside her while looking out from her hotel room window.

She wrote alongside it: "Wow, what a night. Thanks to everyone at @paris2024, @olympics and @dior who helped make this dream come true. And now, it's already time to go! I will miss you Paris! - Celine xx…"

© Instagram Celine shared a new snap bidding farewell to Paris after the Olympics ceremony

Celine was inundated with praise and compliments galore for nailing her comeback, with fans leaving comments like: "If a picture is supposed to speak a thousand words, this is it. Oh, how this is it, Songbird," and: "You were the Olympic opening ceremony," plus: "You gave the world a moment of love and togetherness. Thank YOU!"

GALLERY: Celine Dion: 10 best fashion moments of all time

Celebrities also chimed in, with Heidi Klum saying: "Bravo," with scores of applause emojis, Josh Groban writing: "You are a marvel. I [heart] you forever," and Kristin Chenoweth commenting: "What. A. Song! What a girl!! What a SINGER!!!"

© Getty Images The singer made her triumphant return to the big stage at the Olympics opening ceremony

STAR REELS

Celine's journey with Stiff Person Syndrome was told in great detail with the documentary I Am: Celine Dion, which captured the highs and lows of her struggle with the illness, finding the strength to sing again, and powering through for her three sons.

MORE: Celine Dion is glowing as she makes rare appearance on stage in Las Vegas

After the magical performance on Friday night, the "Falling Into You" songstress took to social media with a message of gratitude for her fans for manifesting her comeback to such a high degree, and one of inspiration for this year's roster of Olympic athletes.

© Getty Images Lady Gaga was the other star performer during the ceremony

"I'm honored to have performed tonight, for the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony, and so full of joy to be back in one of my very favorite cities!" she gushed. "Most of all, I'm so happy to be celebrating these amazing athletes, with all their stories of sacrifice and determination, pain and perseverance."

MORE: Celine Dion's twins' epic game room where they get milkshakes delivered

"All of you have been so focused on your dream, and whether or not you take home a medal, I hope that being here means that it has come true for you! You should all be so proud, we know how hard you have worked to be the best of the best. Stay focused, keep going, my heart is with you! - Celine xx…"