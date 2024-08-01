Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's unusual pregnancy cravings that Prince William couldn't stomach
Princess Kate's unusual pregnancy cravings that Prince William couldn't stomach

The Princess of Wales ate some unusual things during her three pregnancies

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
It's no secret the Princess of Wales struggled throughout her pregnancies with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Speaking on Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast in February 2020, Kate opened up about her experience with hyperemesis gravidarum, which causes severe vomiting in the early stages of pregnancy. 

"[It was] utterly rotten. I was really sick. I wasn't eating the things I should be eating and yet the body was still able to take all the goodness from my body and to grow new life, which I think is fascinating."

Kate Middleton in pink overcoat© Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle
The Princess of Wales suffered with morning sickness throughout her three pregnancies

Like many pregnant women, the Princess had cravings throughout her three pregnancies and even turned to one peculiar remedy to curb her nausea. 

Food cravings can be a normal part of pregnancy for many women. While it's most common to crave sweet foods like sweets, ice cream and fruit, cravings can also be related to nutrients a mother may need during pregnancy.

The Princess of Wales' unusual pregnancy cravings 

During her first pregnancy, the Princess satisfied her cravings with a spicy Indian curry cooked for her by family friends in her hometown of Berkshire. 

prince william kate middleton curry© Getty
The Princess loves spicy curry, but Prince William is far less of a fan

When she was around seven months pregnant, the royal was seen picking up a batch of homemade spicy curry from family friend Chan Shingadia and her husband Hash who run the Spar shop in Kate's village of Upper Bucklebury, Berkshire.

The expectant mother-to-be picked up the dish from 'Peach's' convenience stores in the pretty Berkshire village when she visited parents Michael and Carole Middleton at the end of April 2013, on the weekend of her second wedding anniversary. 

Kate's taste for uber-spicy curries is not shared by her husband, Prince William, who is famously not a fan of spicy food. 

Back in 2017, the Princess revealed her number one takeaway while speaking to BBC Radio 1 with Prince William. Kate said: "Curry, definitely," before clarifying that William wouldn't eat it with her as he can't stomach the heat.

"I'm not a vindaloo man put it that way," the Prince clarified.

Fermentation cucumbers in glass jar. Pickling and fermentation cucumber in glass jar with dill and garlic on grey table. Copy space.© Getty
The Princess is said to have loved thinly sliced pickles on toast

Kate is also said to have enjoyed thinly sliced pickles on brown toast during her pregnancy with Prince Louis. The royal likely craved the high sodium content in the pickles that she may have lost from excessive vomiting. 

Toast is typically a very bland food, and is often deemed a 'safe' choice when introducing food again after a bout of sickness. 

