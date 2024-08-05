Carrie Underwood reveals what son Isaiah, 9, really thinks of his famous mom — and how that changed

Carrie Underwood recently announced that she would be collaborating with American rock band Papa Roach on a new duet, and it looks like she's already found a fan in her son.

The 41-year-old country music superstar is a doting mom off the stage — she shares sons Isaiah, nine, and Jacob, five, with her husband, former NHL player Mike Fisher.

While the boys have certainly inherited their mom's musical talent, apparently they aren't as impressed with her level of fame, and the singer admitted as much during a conversation with Eva Pilgrim on Good Morning America.

© Getty Images Carrie was the first performer for GMA's Summer Concert Series

As part of their summer concert series, Carrie spoke with Eva during a segment which aired on GMA3, and mentioned that it was the news that she would be collaborating with Papa Roach that made her older son finally think she was "cool."

"I've been a massive fan of Papa Roach since I was a teenager," the singer shared. "I've been singing along with them for that long. So for them to ask me to be a part of this song specifically was absolutely incredible."

Carrie hopped on for a duet of their 2022 track "Leave A Light On," released to raise awareness and funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The track dropped last week.

© CBS Photo Archive The star shares her two sons Jacob and Isaiah with husband Mike Fisher

"That's what we're doing! I love this song, it turned out incredible. And my nine-year-old son, who's a massive fan of Papa Roach…I finally am doing something cool to him," she quipped. "He thinks his mom is cool for probably one minute, but I'll take it."

Eva asked if the Grammy winner considered her kids to be musical in any way, and she responded: "Yes, they both can carry a tune. I feel like Isaiah has such a sweet voice," and even referenced their duet to "Little Drummer Boy" released in 2020.

In more recent news, it was announced that after Katy Perry's departure, Carrie will return to American Idol as the newest judge on the panel, 20 years after she won the show's fourth season back in 2005. She will join Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie on the panel.

The news was revealed last week with an emotional video that captured the star's journey from small town Oklahoma to the Idol stage, and her full circle moment as a judge. "I went from no-one knowing my name to tens of millions of people watching the show." Watch the clip below...

"I am so proud of everything I was able to accomplish on the show and I am so proud of everything I have accomplished since."

ABC confirmed her return in a statement that reads: "This upcoming season marks 20 years since Carrie won America's hearts on Idol and launched her successful multi-GRAMMY Award-winning career."

© Getty Images Carrie won the fourth season of "American Idol" back in 2005

"As a former Idol and dynamic musical force, she brings a remarkably unique perspective to one of the most popular shows on television. This is a full-circle moment both for the show and audiences at home who have been tuning in for over two decades. Welcome home, Carrie."