Celebrity couples: famous faces embarking on new relationships in 2024

It was a difficult start to the year for much of Hollywood following some heartbreaking celebrity deaths – but it wasn't all sad news as January also revealed some new celebrity couples.

Following breakups and divorces, the likes of Barry Keoghan, Joe Jonas, and Selena Gomez found themselves embarking on new relationships, much to the delight of their fans. With several months of the year still to come, we can't wait to see which other A-listers will find love.

Below are just some of the famous faces who have embarked on new relationships in 2024 so far…

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter © Getty Images Saltburn star Barry Keoghan and singer Sabrina Carpenter were romantically linked in January after they were spotted on an apparent dinner date in LA in December. While neither of them has spoken out about their rumored romance, the duo was photographed together leaving Luna Luna – an experimental art museum in Los Angeles – on January 13, and according to reports they "shared a little kiss" while at the venue. Barry split from Alyson Sandro, whom he first met in a London bar in February 2021, in the summer of 2023. The couple share a son, Brando, one. When questioned about the separation, the 31-year-old Irish actor responded with admiration for Alyson's parenting, telling GQ, "She's done a great job, and she's an incredible mother." He chose not to delve further into the details of their split. Sabrina, meanwhile, has been previously linked to Shawn Mendes and briefly dated singer and actor, Joshua Bassett.

Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree © Getty Images Joe Jonas was first linked to model Stormi Bree in January following his split from his estranged wife, Sophie Turner in September 2023. On January 3, Joe and Stormi were photographed boarding a private jet in Cabo San Lucas before they were spotted together in Aspen, Colorado, the next day, according to a photo obtained by DeuxMoi. Stormi fueled romance speculation when she shared a photo of herself wearing a hat that Joe was also seen previously wearing, and they were pictured in pap shots together on a ski lift. Neither has confirmed their romance, yet.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco © Instagram Selena Gomez and record producer Benny Blanco have known each other for years and in 2019 they collaborated on the song, I Can't Get Enough, and her 2023 tune, Single Soon. However, their relationship went from professional to romantic in 2023, with Selena confirming they had been dating for six months when quizzed by fans in December. It was in January 2024 though that they went 'official', with Benny sharing a loved-up photo of the couple on Instagram. They also attended the Golden Globes on January 7. Although they didn't walk the red carpet together, Selena shared a photo of her and Benny kissing behind the scenes. On January 15, Selena and Benny made their red carpet debut at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. Benny was ever the supportive boyfriend, blowing Selena a kiss as she headed off to mingle. Selena has described Benny as "the best thing that's ever happened to me" and while she didn't walk away with a Golden Globe, she shared a photo of the couple kissing on Instagram after the ceremony, writing: "I won".

