Gwen Stefani's three sons are all grown up in new photo away from home with dad Gavin Rossdale

Gwen Stefani's three sons with Gavin Rossdale have kicked off their summer with an exciting trip with their famous dad

Gavin Rossdale is soaking up the time he has with all three of his sons together, and giving them a proper taste of his home country.

The Bush frontman has three sons Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, nine, with ex-wife Gwen Stefani, who he was married to from 2002 until 2016. He also shares with fashion designer Pearl Lowe daughter Daisy Lowe, who recently welcomed her own daughter, Ivy Love.

While the British singer's sons primarily live between Los Angeles and Oklahoma, and have country star Blake Shelton as a stepfather, they were whisked off by their dad for a fun trip across the pond just in time for summer.

Gavin took to Instagram to share an adorable photo with all three of his sons, looking all so grown up already as they enjoyed a trip to London.

The boys seem to have been treated to some rare sunny London weather for their vacation, and in the photo they are smiling ear-to-ear down at the camera with a bright blue sky above them.

"Showing these boys around London Town," Gavin wrote in his caption, next to a Union Jack emoji and a string of red heart emojis.

© Instagram The Rossdale-Stefani boys are spending quality time with their dad

Fans were quick to react to the rare glimpse of all three of them together, and wrote in the comments section under the post: "Amazing! Have so much fun!" and: "This picture makes me very happy," as well as: "This is the sole meaning of life right here. Beautiful memories being made," plus another fan added: "Get that quality time in."

What's more, while of course it's Gavin in the photo, some fans couldn't help but note how much the boys look like their super star mom, Gwen.

© Getty Images Gavin and Gwen were married for 14 years

"The boys look so much like their mommy," one fan said, as another added of the youngest, Apollo: "[Apollo] looks exactly like young Gwen with the same smile – it's scary the similarities."

© Getty The three boys have developed a close bond with their stepfather too

Meanwhile, others made note that they hope the boys get to spend some quality time not only with their dad, but also with their newborn niece Ivy, who their half-sister Daisy welcomed back in April of this year.

© Getty Images Gwen, Blake and her sons live between Los Angeles and Oklahoma

Daisy first confirmed the arrival of her baby daughter with her fiancé Jordan Saul on Easter Sunday, with an Instagram post appropriately captioned with: "Our Easter egg finally hatched!"

She added: "I have never known happiness or love like this. I can't stop crying tears of joy," and wished a happy Easter to her followers.

© Getty Gwen and Blake tied the knot in 2021

At the time, Daisy credited her mom and "magic nana" Pearl as the photographer of the sweet photo of the now family-of-three where the first-time parents are fondly looking over their baby girl, and tagged her Instagram account on Ivy's little head in the photo.

Though they have since repaired their relationship and frequently share pictures together on social media, Gavin was initially known as Daisy's godfather, until a paternity test in 2004, when she was 15, revealed he was actually her father, and their relationship subsequently became temporarily estranged.