Meghan Markle just wore a Victoria Beckham outfit and it’s so Posh Spice

We are enjoying seeing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their four-day Colombia visit. Not only is it great to see the pair in public on consecutive days, but Meghan's fashion is always incredible and she's worn some top-notch outfits so far.

Starting as she meant to go on, her second look was beautiful, rich in autumnal browns and really suited the former Suits star. During Meghan and Harry's first day in Colombia, they participated in a Summit on a 'Responsible Digital Future'.

WATCH: Harry and Meghan begin four-day tour of Colombia

The mother-of-two wore a pair of smart brown trousers by La Ligne, a new pair of caramel heels by her all-time favourite shoe brand Aquazzura, and a dazzling silk brown shirt by none other than Victoria Beckham.

© Getty Meghan looked stunning in her brown look

It went perfectly with her gold Cartier jewellery and was a flattering fit on the former actress. This shirt is actually from VB's 2020 collection and is clearly one of Meghan's favourites as she doesn't typically rewear a lot of her items, so this is clearly an important piece in her wardrobe.

© Getty Victoria loved her brown tones in the Spice Girls days

We couldn't help but think this whole ensemble is such a Posh Spice style outfit.

© Getty Victoria Beckham wearing a brown suit in the 90s

After all, the former Spice Girl loved to wear black and brown clothes, especially in her pop star reign in the 90s and this is the kind of getup VB would have sported, don't you think?

This brown shirt by New Look is a similar style to Meghan's Victoria Beckham number

If you fancy updating your wardobe with a bit of Meghan/Victoria spiciness - this New Look dark brown relaxed shirt is so similar to Meghan's designer version and a snip at under £30 so it won't break the bank either.

Even now, Victoria is a huge fan of the tailored look, too.

Victoria and Meghan

Meghan wore Victoria Beckham clothes the whole time she was a working royal. One of her most memorable fashion moments was at the Christmas 2018 church service when she was pregnant with her son Archie. Meghan wore a Victoria Beckham top to toe and what's more, her 'Powder Box' bag even went viral and sold out straight away.

© Getty Meghan wore a Victoria Beckham outfit on Christmas Day in 2018

A few days later, mother-of-four Victoria appeared on US show Live With Kelly and Ryan and spoke candidly when she was asked about what it was like seeing Meghan wearing her brand on Christmas Day. Not holding anything back, Victoria gushed her approval saying: "She looked so beautiful. It was such a lovely surprise to wake up to on Christmas morning. I think that she's such a beautiful, strong, wonderful woman, so it was a huge honour."