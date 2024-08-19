Barry Keoghan shares rare photo of lookalike toddler son Brando and he's all grown up

Barry KeoghanBarry Keoghan is already seeing glimpses of himself in his young son, Brando, and it’s truly heartwarming to witness!

The 31-year-old actor,, best known for his role in Saltburn, recently shared an adorable selfie on Instagram featuring himself and his 2-year-old son.

In the snapshot, little Brando is deeply engrossed in playing with his toys, while Barry gazes lovingly at the camera, capturing the sweet father-son moment.

Despite Brando's strawberry-blond hair being a bit lighter than his dad's, the resemblance between the two is undeniable. With their shared bright blue eyes and rosy cheeks, Brando is a spitting image of his famous father—a mini Barry in the making.

But it’s not just looks that Brando has inherited from his dad. In the caption of the photo, Barry gave fans a peek into his son’s personality, revealing that the charming nature that has made Barry a fan favorite seems to run in the family.

"He’s more of a charmer than I am. Our wee Brando," the actor wrote, clearly proud of his little boy’s burgeoning charisma.

Barry and his ex-girlfriend, Alyson Sandro, welcomed Brando into the world in August 2022, and the actor’s life hasn’t been the same since.

In an interview with GQ earlier this year, Barry recounted the magical yet chaotic time when Brando was born. At the time, Barry was in the midst of filming Saltburn, but even the demanding schedule of a leading man didn’t keep him from his new role as a father.

"They gave me a day off," Barry recalled with gratitude. "Good on them! Day off, and straight on to night shoots and night feedings—boom!"

Reflecting on that period, Barry described it as the most incredible time of his life. "It was probably the best time of my life, to be fair. Havin' a baby boy, and leadin' a movie. It was the best time of my life, I must say," he shared, his words brimming with joy and pride.

The name Brando holds special significance for Barry, as he revealed in the same interview. Named after the legendary Marlon Brando, Barry’s son already has some pretty big shoes to fill.

"Brando Keoghan. Imagine that, for a name!" Barry mused, clearly thrilled with his choice. "I set him up. Brando Keoghan, piano player. I obviously love Marlon Brando, but I just, yeah—for a first name I thought it was quite cool. To have Brando in your name—feckin' hell, man!"

Barry is well aware of the weight that such a name might carry, but he’s confident that his son is more than up to the challenge.

"He's got a lot to live up to, that kid. But he'll live up to it. He has to have that leather jacket and rock-star attitude, you know what I mean? He'll have a motorbike when he's 12, I think," Barry joked, hinting at the confidence he already sees in his little one.

Fatherhood has undeniably had a profound impact on Barry. It’s not just about the joy that Brando brings him, but also the sense of responsibility and motivation that comes with having someone so important relying on him.

"I feel a responsibility, I feel an enormous amount of pressure, which is good. And I can't get the little boy off my mind," he explained, clearly taking his role as a father to heart.

There’s a special kind of magic in the bond between a father and his child, and Barry captured that beautifully when he spoke about the effect Brando has on him.

"Y'know, it's crazy, but when he looks at you, you feel like the most important person in the world. That's the effect he has on me," Barry said, his voice full of emotion. "He smiles at you and you're like, 'Wow. You're smiling at me like that? I don't deserve that, but anyways, thanks.'"