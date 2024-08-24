Matt Baker shares ultra-rare parenting insight following sad loss

Matt Baker is a doting dad to his two teenage children and the family is all supporting each other following the loss of their beloved family dog.

As his two children continue to grow up, the former One Show presenter shared how proud he is of the duo, even if they depend on him less these days. Appearing on Gabby Logan's The Mid Point podcast, Matt explained: "I think that's the thing with mid-life, your children become so capable that you're not needed in those same ways anymore, you cheer from the sidelines, you become their biggest supporter.

"But you're not needed in the same ways, so what're you going to do?"

However, the family still share sweet moments together, with Matt revealing his teenagers, Luke, 16, and Molly, 14, are close with his own parents. "I love watching my children with my mum and dad," he smiled.

© Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock Matt's children (seen here in 2011) are growing fast!

Matt also shared how his own bond with his parents has developed, sharing: "You start looking after your parents in the same way they looked after you, and it's like how you can look out for them, what can you do, how can you be helpful?

"The joy that you can have spending time with your parents when you're at a different stage in life, I think is really wonderful. Because, you're at the stage of life that they were at when you were little, and it's amazing."

Matt shared an insight into his life as a parent

Matt's appearance on the podcast came shortly after the father-of-two revealed the sad news that their family dog had passed away earlier in the month.

Alongside a touching video of the black Labrador, the presenter wrote: "Sad to say we've said our goodbyes to Annie our beautiful Lab. She helped me and Nicola raise our kids and we owe her so much - just pleased we were all with her at home.

Matt sadly had to say goodbye to pooch Annie this month

"I'm sure you'll agree the reason we all love our dogs so much is, because the only time they break our hearts is when they leave us."

Matt and his brood welcomed Annie into their family back in 2012 following the devastating loss of their previous pooch, Meg. At the time, he wrote a blog post for BBC Countryfile in which he shared the touching meaning behind Annie's name.

© Instagram The family welcomed Annie in 2012

"A few weeks later, we brought home our beautiful eight-week-old black labrador puppy and she settled in straight away," Matt explained. "We called her Annie, as she was born on our wedding anniversary, and our youngest was able to pronounce her name."

