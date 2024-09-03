Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's rarely-seen baby Rocky has the darkest hair in new photo

Following Blink-182's performances at Reading and Leeds Festivals in the UK, Travis Barker and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, took a well-earned break.

The musician and Lemme founder, along with their baby Rocky, made their way to the celeb favourite Cotswolds spot, Soho Farmhouse, spending an idyllic few days in the countryside.

During their UK break, the loved-up couple enjoyed time in nature, riding bikes, sitting by a roaring fire, and going clay pigeon shooting.

© @kourtneykardash Scenes from Kourtney's Cotswolds break

Both Kourtney and Travis shared photos from their escape, with Travis' snaps including a photo of their rarely-seen baby Rocky, who joined the family in November 2023.

The mother-son photo saw Kourtney wrapped up warm in a leopard print coat with her hair braided into a functional style, as she held baby Rocky close to her, showing off his full head of dark brown hair – so cute!

© Instagram Kourtney Kardashian and Rocky soaked up the countryside

Upon their return to LA, Kourtney and Travis kept up their wellness-skewed lifestyle, with Kourtney sharing the latest addition to their home – a Somadome meditation pod.

What is a Somadome pod?

A Somadome is a meditation pod that combines LED light therapy, healing magnets, sound waves and guided meditation to help deep relaxation and enhance meditation practice.

© Instagram The Barkers have a Somadome pod in their home

The pod claims to help realign disrupted EMF frequencies with our body’s natural electromagnetic signals, with the aim of improving our ability to heal, focus and rest.

Travis and Kourtney are fully committed to wellness, and as well as the Somadome pod, they also have a hyperbaric oxygen chamber at their home, with Travis sharing photos of himself inside it.

DISCOVER: Kardashian-Jenner grandkids: A full breakdown of Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and Rob’s children

What does Travis Barker's oxygen chamber do?

An oxygen chamber is a sealed tube that you sit or lie inside. The air pressure drops below sea level, and you wear a mask to deliver oxygen straight to your body to support healing and alleviate inflammation.

© Instagram Travis Barker has an oxygen chamber at home

The dose of pure oxygen saturates cells in every organ for better, faster, and more efficient functioning, promising to supercharge users with no downtime. Athletes regularly climb into the chambers to help aid recovery, plus the pure oxygen can sharpen mental clarity.

After a turbulent year, health-wise, Travis' oxygen chamber is likely keeping him feeling good physically, while his Somadome pod is supporting his mental health.