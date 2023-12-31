Jodie Turner-Smith has shared a rare photo of her daughter, Juno Rose Diana, who she shares with her ex-husband, Joshua Jackson.

The actress and mother-of-one, known for her roles in Queen & Slim and White Noise, took to her social media to pay a lovely tribute to her three-year-old, affectionately calling her "baby caterpillar."

In the first photo, Jodie could be seen sitting with her three-year-old as they enjoyed some paddleboarding on a lake. As the sunshine beamed down, the actress and model placed a comforting arm on her daughter, as she wrote in the caption: "Me & u forever, baby caterpillar."

© Instagram Jodie Turner-Smith shared this photo alongside her daughter, Juno

A follow-up photo was from the same mother-daughter day out and was a snapshot of a Polaroid picture with little Juno sitting on some steps and dipping her feet into the water.

Jodie, 37, and Joshua, 45, who announced their split earlier this year, mostly keep their daughter out of the spotlight and are keen to protect her identity by not showing her face in public or on social media, but they have occasionally shared glimpses of their daughter while maintaining privacy.

© Instagram Jodie and Joshua share three-year-old Juno

Joshua, known for his role in the cult classic Dawson's Creek, and Jodie split when the model filed for divorce from her husband in October 2023. The A-list couple met at a birthday party for the singer Usher back in 2018 and tied the knot a year later. Some months after becoming husband and wife, they welcomed their daughter in April 2020.

Jodie and Joshua were often seen together throughout their marriage making joint appearances on red carpets for Hollywood events such as the Academy Awards and industry parties. The pair even gave a sneak peek into their home life together for a fun commercial campaign for the brand, J Crew, which you can see in the video below.

WATCH: Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson in a sweet video before their divorce

In 2021, Jodie spoke about their bond and gushed about her supportive husband. At the time, she said: "I think it's really beautiful to be with someone who is so supportive and so loving," adding: "We're so similar in so many ways. We're like mirrors for each other. And I just really love that human being."

The following year, she told Forbes: "I had never been with anyone who I thought was wanting to lift me up the way that I felt that he was lifting me up. That is one of my favorite things about him."

Sadly, the romance wasn't to last and Jodie divorced from the actor in October citing "irreconcilable differences." At the time, PEOPLE reported that Jodie filed the papers after the marriage turned "unhealthy", but the pair remained determined to continue to co-parent Juno.

© Getty Jodie Turner-Smith, Joshua Jackson attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California

Jodie hasn't allowed the split to keep her from her busy schedule. The star has stepped out a number of times over the past couple of months for glamorous nights out. At the beginning of the month, she turned heads as she made an appearance at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures for the Oscars' third annual gala benefit.

Jodie hosted the glitzy event, and shared on her Instagram how thrilled she was: "Thank you @academymuseum for having me on the host committee this year at the 3rd annual gala! It is such an honour to represent and support the arts and educational programs that this gala benefits."