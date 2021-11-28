Jodie Turner-Smith shares the most adorable photo of daughter with Joshua Jackson This is simply adorable!

Jodie Turner-Smith and her husband, Joshua Jackson, have been keeping their firstborn out of the spotlight since they welcomed her into the world in April 2020.

But the proud mom couldn't help but give fans a sneak peek at the little girl with a special Thanksgiving message.

MORE: Jodie Turner-Smith rocks leather harness for Gucci party

The British actress delighted fans when she took to social media with a snapshot of the Dawson's Creek star and Janie too.

Loading the player...

Jodie Turner Smith and Josh Jackson give peek into their home life for J Crew commerical

While they kept her face out of the snapshot, the image was still heartwarming. It showed their daughter's tiny foot alongside Joshua's. She captioned it: "I'm most thankful for you."

Fans adored the picture and commented: "Baby toes are my favorite! Sweet," and another added: "Look at that lil foot! Cute."

MORE: Joshua Jackson's baby stroller has gold wings

SHOP: Jodie Turner-Smith's fierce look is new age Anne Boleyn - and fans are obsessed

Although they prefer to keep their private life private, they have both talked about parenthood publicly and had plenty of compliments for one another in the process.

Jodie shared the sweet photo of her daughter's foot next to Joshua's

Joshua opened up to MR PORTER magazine and said: "It's 100 percent changed how I approach my work and my life. That has been made so clear to me in this past year. For me to feel good about what I'm doing day to day, my family has to be the central focus."

He continued: "There are plenty of things left for me to do, but now the thing that gets me excited is experiencing the world through my daughter's eyes.

MORE: Jodie Turner-Smith rocked the best floral handbag for summer in NYC with Joshua Jackson

"I can't wait to take her scuba diving. I can't wait to take her skiing. I can't wait to read a great book with her."

Jodie and Joshua featured in a recent J Crew commercial

When asked by People magazine what she thought of being a first-time mother, Jodie said: "It's everything. He's an amazing partner and an amazing dad," the star added about Joshua.

"I love being a parent. It's honestly one of the greatest things I could have asked for."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.