Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson's final appearance before shock split baffles fans

Jodie Turner-Smith has filed for divorce from her husband Joshua Jackson after three years of marriage and welcoming daughter Janie.

Fans have been left in total shock about the couple's break-up, and are confused about their final appearance together.

The model's last Instagram post with Joshua was on 7 September when they attended a J.Crew event, and reports suggest the divorce was filed just days after this.

The Dawson's Creek star shared the same photo on his feed on that date, and at the time fans showered the pair in compliments. "You and your wife are the most beautiful couple," penned one, and: Joshua and @jodiesmith seem like such lovely, intelligent, extremely talented, and stunning individuals, as well as a great match as partners. They always look insanely good too."

A third wrote: "It was all good 3 weeks ago…."

Prior to this, Joshua hadn't featured on Jodie's feed for a while, but she often uses it to share her modelling images rather than personal updates.

TMZ reports that the two do have a prenuptial agreement in place, and that Jodie is requesting for joint custody of their three-year-old daughter, though has made no request for any spousal support.

Keep reading to learn about their secret wedding day and what they have said about their marriage in the past...

How did Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson meet?

The couple met for the first time at Usher's 40th birthday party in 2018. Jodie revealed on Late Night with Seth Meyers that she initially played it cool, explaining: "I just pretended like I didn't see him."

She joked that their initial attraction to one another grew into something more over time. "When I first met my husband, we had a one-night stand," Jodie added. "We're in a two, three-year one-night stand now."

What have Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson said about their marriage?

The model and the actor got married in 2019

Jodie and Joshua tied the knot in December 2019, four months after picking up a marriage license in Beverly Hills.

While they have kept photos and details of their big day private, they have both shared comments about their marriage over the past few years. She had nothing but kind words to say about her husband during an interview with NET-A-PORTER in September 2020, five months after their daughter was born.

"I'm really in love with my husband," the Queen & Slim actress gushed, adding: "I love him, I think he's hot, I think he's smart and he's incredibly talented.

"I feel so lucky to be in a relationship with somebody who feels the same about me, who is not shy about telling me that or uplifting me."

Jodie and Joshua have gushed about one another in the past

He similarly shared heartfelt words for Jodie in September 2022 – the same month that rumors about their supposed marriage problems began. "She is undeniably one of the most beautiful women on the planet," Joshua told E! News. "And she always smashes it when she’s on the red carpet. That is truly a wonder to behold.

"But I will tell you, that there is nothing like waking up in the morning, opening my eyes and seeing her face in the morning."

Both Jodie and Joshua have also praised each other's parenting skills.

"The joy it is to watch her be in the process and be becoming a mother and how honored I feel to get to be next to that — to witness it, to watch it grow, to hopefully nurture it in its growth," Joshua said to Forbes.

The couple welcomed daughter Janie in 2020

The model continued: "It has been so magical to just see him be a dad. I mean, I can't think of a person in the world who doesn't have some form of 'daddy issues,' so when you see someone fathering in this really beautiful way and think to yourself, 'Wow, I'm actually setting my daughter up for such a beautiful life because look at this wonderful relationship that she has with her father and is going to have', that really gives me a lot of comfort."