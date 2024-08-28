Kim Kardashian pays tribute to daughter Chicago as she braves the limelight with sister North once again

Kim Kardashian is a proud mom-of-four and couldn't resist sharing a sweet tribute to her youngest daughter Chicago, six, just ahead of her latest moment in the spotlight last week.

The KUWTK star took to Instagram to share a sweet selection of pictures of her little girl sleeping, and captioned it: "My sleeping beauty".

The post was uploaded on the eve of Chicago's moment on stage with her big sister North West.

The siblings once again stole the limelight at their dad Kanye West's Vultures 2 listening party on Friday night.

The event took place in Korea, and as North and Chicago danced on stage - much to the delight of the crowds - Kanye and Ty Dollar $ign performed a number of their tracks.

This is the second time Chicago has taken to the stage during one of her dad's listening parties. On August 9, the little girl stole the show as she joined North on stage in Utah, as they danced and sang to the song they collaborated on together on Vultures 2, titled "Bomb".

Chicago's lines are all focused around the things she enjoys doing, including going to the beach and being in the sun."It's Chicago, you know I'm the one/ I like to have fun/ I like to go to the beach/ I like the sun."

© Instagram Chicago has followed in her sister North West's footsteps by stepping into the limelight

North, meanwhile, impressively raps in fluent Japanese on the track.North features on another song.

Talking, from the album, which she first debuted last year at another listening party. It was the first time fans heard her rap her now famous lyrics "Miss Westie".

Chicago has joined sister North on stage at dad Kanye's album listening parties twice now

The pre-teen has since revealed that she's been working on an album of her own, "Elementary School Dropout".

The sisters aren't the only members of their famous family to be showing an interest in music either.Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream, seven, recently released her own song, "Besties do it Better," with the help of her mom, Blac Chyna - aka Angela White.

North is even releasing her own album

Speaking about the song, Angela told Entertainment Tonight: "Dream is just, she's learning different things about herself, and I think this is just one of the things."

She further gushed: "Dream has many talents, so [it] isn't just, 'Oh she wants to do music.' She does everything. She's just so fun."

© Instagram Kim with her children Chicago, Saint and Psalm

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi, six, has also taken to the stage with her dad Travis Scott earlier this year. While Chicago's sister North regularly appears on TikToks with her famous mom, she has kept a lower profile due to her young age.

However, in January, Kim gave a glimpse into her personality back in January when she paid tribute to her on her sixth birthday.

© Instagram Chicago's cousins are also showing interest in performing

She wrote: "Happy 6th Birthday Chicago! I honestly didn’t know too much about what raising a Capricorn girl would be like but you make it so easy and fun and silly!!! I can already see the determination and ambition you have within you.

"You are so smart, sweet, silly and so lovable to everyone around you especially your cousins! It’s magical to see you all together and all the love that exists between the tribe. I love you so much Chi Chi and can’t believe you are 6 years old! I’m so so so happy to be your mommy!"

