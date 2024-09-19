The world was given a glimpse into the life of the Prince and Princess of Wales and their family of five like never before when the royal couple released a powerful video to announce that Kate had finished her preventative chemotherapy treatment. But did you spot the touching nod to the late Queen and Prince Philip?

The heartwarming clip was narrated by the Princess of Wales. She noted how she felt "relief" to have finished the treatment, adding that the family had found the last few months "incredibly tough" but that she was looking forward to returning to work duties and public engagements.

Prince William and Kate, both 42, looked relaxed and content as they walked through the woods near their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, with their three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, and played board games with Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

© Kensington Royal The Prince and Princess of Wales with their three children

One part of the intimate footage saw the family of five nestled on a picnic blanket near their home, along with their beloved cocker spaniel dog, Orla.

The snapshot was reminiscent of a photo of the late Queen and Prince Philip.

© Keystone The late Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and their children in a heartwarming family photo at Balmoral

In a professional photograph from 1960, Her Late Majesty was pictured with the Duke of Edinburgh shortly after welcoming their third child, Prince Andrew.

The wonderful image shows the royal family looking laid back and relaxed as they gather on a picnic blanket – just like the one seen in the Prince and Princess of Wales' footage.

Prince Charles and Princess Anne looked thrilled as they smiled for the camera, while Prince Philip had Andrew in his lap as the Queen looked down at her youngest.

Much like William and Kate, the family look extremely close and even brought their dog, one of the monarch's beloved Corgis, along for the photo.

Down-to-earth images and footage of the royals away from their usual protocol are always so well-received by royal fans.

© Kensington Royal Princess Charlotte plays cards with her family on a picnic blanket

How Princess Kate's family have been incredible support network

It's clear from the footage that the Wales are a firm support network for one another.

The body language indicates that the three children get along swimmingly and the whole family are extremely tactile with one another, with lovely snapshots showing William and Kate often cuddling and planting kisses on their three kids and each other.

Kate reiterated how it has been difficult to deal with the challenging health journey and explained the last nine months had been "incredibly tough" for the whole family, adding that they had to find a way to navigate the unknown.

The Princess of Wales began her course of preventative chemotherapy in late February after tests following unrelated abdominal surgery found that cancer was present.

She added in her statement: "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes."

The mother-of-three continued: "Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.

© Kensington Palace Kate Middleton and Prince William in the touching video

Kate also evidently has plenty of support from her mum and dad, who also appeared in the video in one clip when the family sat down at their dining table to play a card game.

One still from the moving clip shows Kate's mother assessing the cards in her hand while George looks down at his own hand.

© Kensington Palace Prince William and Kate Middleton with children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Little Louis can also be spotted sitting on his dad's knee. Another lovely frame shows Charlotte getting stuck into the games as she sits between her mum and grandfather.

Kate reiterated: "William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time."