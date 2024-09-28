Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell look inseparable on meaningful family outing including grandchildren

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell couldn't keep their hands off each other as they took to the red carpet together.

Kurt couldn't help but smile as he supported his longtime partner at Goldie's Love-In Gala, marking 20 years of her foundation's mental health program MindUP at Ron Burkle's Greenacres. He put his arms around her, as they posed on the red carpet together.

Goldie stunned in a black and white monochrome suit, wearing pants with white stripes. Her usual blonde hair was bouncing and beautiful as she attended her event, supported not only by her longtime partner, but her kids Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson, who brought his kids Rio and Wilder Hudson.

Her children took to the carpet to show their support of their mom, holding her tightly on the special occasion. Kate even sang at the event, bringing the house down with her vocal performance after releasing her debut album earlier this year.

Goldie's Love-In attracted A-Listers from across Hollywood, with the likes of Demi Moore, Rachel Zoe, Fergie, and Melanie Griffith showing support for the actress's mental health foundation.

Goldie's cause clearly means a lot to her family, as Kurt was photographed speaking at the special event. MindUP is a "preventative mental health program [that] has equipped students, educators and families with mental fitness tools that build greater emotional literacy and improve resilience to face challenges with optimism, strength and compassion," according to the website.

The couple have been devoted to each other for over 40 years and show no signs of splitting.

Earlier this year, Goldie revealed that she knew Kurt was "the one" when she learned how passionate he was about family: "It wasn't just because he was sexy and handsome and all of those things you get turned on by; it was because he matched my devotion to children to be number one," she said on Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.

Meanwhile, Kurt revealed that the secret to long-lasting romance was simple: "If you're lucky enough to get with Goldie Hawn, it's just how long she can put up with you."

"Talk about the whole package," he continued. "Goldie's what you think she is: women adore her, men love her. And if you don't, there's something wrong with you."

This wasn't the first time Kurt made his love of his longtime love clear, as back in 2017 he publicly declared just how much he cared for her while they received stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Kurt told the world — including Goldie: "Simply put Goldie, I cherish you. All the stars in the sky or on the boulevard can't hold a candle to that. ... There's no one else I'd rather be next to for all of that than Goldie Hawn."