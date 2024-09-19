Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey are firmly in the newborn bubble stage after welcoming their son, Jack, in August.

The superstar couple, who wed in 2018, are laying low while they adjust to their new life as parents, but the Grammy Award-winning singer's mom, Pattie Mallette, has shared an insight into the new family dynamic.

Taking to her social media this week, Justin's mom, 49, shared a funny clip of a Saturday Night Live performance in which a character is, fittingly, asked about being a grandmother and responds: "I love it, I love it, I love it! I love it! I love it! Every second of it, every second of it."

© Instagram Justin and Hailey welcomed baby Jack last month

Echoing the sentiments, Pattie added as a caption: "First time Grandma's be like!"

Pattie's positive comments come soon after the arrival of Jack who she called a "miracle". At the time his birth was announced by Justin, she wrote on Instagram: "Oh my heart. Welcome baby Jack!!

"I love you so much! Thank you, Lord. What a miracle!"

How Justin Bieber's extremely close bond with Pattie will impact baby Jack

Pattie is no doubt very hands-on as a grandmother especially as it's her first, but also because of her extremely close bond with her famous son.

The singer has brought along his mom to many events during his rise to fame and always credited her for how she raised him, which she did mostly as a single parent. It's certainly likely that the 49-year-old has been a strong presence since her son became a first-time dad.

© Jon Kopaloff Pattie Mallette, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are all very close

Pattie also has a strong connection with her daughter-in-law, Hailey, and the model has even referred to Pattie as a second mother figure. Previously, Hailey took to Instagram to send birthday wishes to Pattie, calling her a "beautiful Mama in law" and celebrating the joy of having "another amazing Mom."

Meanwhile, the multiple award-winning singer has been frequently vocal about his desire to be a father one day and this was perhaps partly fuelled by his close relationship with his family growing up.

© Instagram Justin and Hailey shortly before the arrival of Jack

Not only does the 'Baby' hitmaker, 30, have a solid bond with his mom, but he's also close with his younger siblings. The star's father, Jeremy, is also a dad to Jazmyn, 16, Jaxon, 14, and Bay, five – and on top of this, the star is also the stepbrother to Allie, 17.

Justin has shared sweet messages and photos of his younger siblings over the years and, given the age difference, has even helped raise them.

© Instagram The pair have always wanted to start a family

While promoting his album, Justice, in 2020, the star told Apple Music's Zane Lowe: "I want to start my own family, in due time." He also said on an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in the same year how he and Hailey wanted to have a "whole tribe."

"I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out," he told the former talk show host. "I'd love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do. I think she wants to have a few."