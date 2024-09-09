Justin and Hailey Bieber's intimate garden set-up post baby Jack's birth

Justin and Hailey Bieber are likely spending lots of time at home following the arrival of their first baby, Jack Blues Bieber, in August.

Fortunately for the couple, who wed in 2018, they have plenty of space at their gorgeous (and enormous) $20 million mansion in Beverly Hills to do nothing but bask in the newborn bubble.

But it's important for all parents, famous or not, to take some downtime while adjusting to a new routine with a tiny baby, which makes the Biebers' intimate garden set-up all the more perfect.

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey's cute garden set up for al fresco date

Taking to Instagram recently, Justin shared a series of photos giving fans a glimpse into their life as new parents, and one showed a gorgeous dinner set-up in their garden.

The snap showed a picture of a table draped in a beige cloth, with two sets of crockery and cutlery ready for an intimate meal.

Justin had amped up the romance even more thanks to two candles placed on either side, while the table itself was nestled next to a bench that was scattered with cozy cushions and fluffy blankets.

Fans haven't seen a huge amount of their home or garden, but another photo from outside their home was taken and shared shortly before Hailey gave birth and it provided a glimpse of their stunning terrace.

In the photo, The Rhode beauty founder wore a red mini dress and was proudly cradling her bump, while her husband kept things smart casual in chino shorts and a black shirt.

Their outdoor area is made up of large grey stone tiles immediately outside the huge floor-to-ceiling doors which are super stylish with their black-rimmed detailing.

There's also a large terracotta flower bed outside the doors, and just above the second set of windows, two large heaters can be seen hanging from the roof.

Justin and Hailey's life as new parents

Another photo shared by Justin on social media proved just how proud he is to be a new dad.

The singer was seen holding up a mug that had a drawing of a bear, and the words 'Papa Bear' printed on it. The cute bit of crockery was no doubt a nod to his new role as father to his firstborn.

Hailey, meanwhile, is clearly also proud of her new 'Mom' moniker, as was shown in a photo of her dazzling new diamond ring.

The couple are likely adjusting to a new sleep pattern, too, and Justin has installed red-light therapy lamps in their bedroom at home which aids with their sleeping – or perhaps lack thereof – after welcoming their first child.

Announcing the birth, Justin posted on Instagram with a simple caption revealing their son's name with the words: "WELCOME HOME."