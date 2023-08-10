Pregnant Serena Williams poses with mini-me daughter Olympia, five, for a 'bathroom selfie'

The tennis champion is expecting her second daughter with Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams recently graced fans with an intimate peek into her life, as she prepares to welcome her second child with her loving husband, Alexis Ohanian.

On a cozy Wednesday, Serena decided to spend some quality mother-daughter time with her delightful mini-me, Olympia. The retired tennis starlet, now 41, and her five-year-old darling had their very own moment of fun in a public restroom.

Through an Instagram clip, the tennis sensation playfully suggested they take a 'bathroom selfie'. Ever the budding fashionista, Olympia, adorned in a floral dress with eye-catching hoop earrings, struck a dramatic pose, showcasing her ever-growing confidence.

Standing protectively behind her daughter, Serena revealed a hint of her growing baby bump, elegantly draped in a cream sports bra, paired with crochet shorts and a matching cardigan. A pair of oversized black sunglasses completed her look.

If we rewind a bit, it was at the glamorous Met Gala in May when Serena first unveiled her pregnancy to the world, debuting her baby bump in a custom Gucci dress that defined elegance.

"Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala," she humorously captioned her post on Instagram, alluding to her little bundle of joy.

Post her surprising retirement announcement from tennis, Serena has been generously sharing snippets of her pregnancy journey with her followers, intertwining the joys of motherhood with her ever-present sense of style.

This month, Serena and Alexis unveiled another beautiful surprise. Hosting an opulent gender reveal party, the couple discovered they're expecting another girl. A video capturing the anticipation leading up to the 'big reveal' can be viewed on Serena's YouTube channel, which you can watch here...

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian do a gender reveal for their second baby

With rainbow balloon arches symbolizing this next chapter, the family portrait of Serena, Alexis, and Olympia at the event encapsulated sheer joy and excitement.

Fashion aficionados had another treat this week when Serena showcased her pregnancy style, flaunting a spectacular Gucci outfit. Featuring the luxury brand's iconic monogram, the fuzzy ensemble, with its green and yellow stripe design, perfectly highlighted her baby bump.

Standing against the backdrop of her lavish Florida estate, she chose lyrics from Green Day's 'Waiting' to caption her picture, hinting at her eager anticipation: "I've been waiting a long time... for this moment to come... I'm destined for anything at all."

Fellow celebrities like Bella Hadid, La La Anthony, and Alessandra Ambrosio couldn't help but shower Serena with compliments. "Gorgeous," remarked Anthony, and Hadid enthusiastically chimed in with a "Yes ma'am!!!!" Even Paris Hilton was spellbound, expressing her admiration through a heart-eye emoji.

But Serena isn’t one to rest on her laurels. Embracing every stage of her pregnancy, she's maintained an impressive fitness regimen, sharing her special 'pregnancy workout' on YouTube. From stretching and low-impact cardio to squats and aerobic exercises, Serena ensures she remains in the best shape for both her health and her baby.