Gavin Rossdale describes 'particularly opposing views' about co-parenting three sons with Gwen Stefani

The Bush frontman and the former No Doubt frontwoman share Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo

Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani have developed a steady relationship as co-parents to their three boys ever since their 2016 divorce after 14 years of marriage.

The Bush frontman, 57, provided some new insight into his life as a father to sons Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, nine, with his ex-wife, 53.

VIDEO: Gavin Rossdale's glimpse into co-parenting away from home

Appearing on the "Not So Hollywood" podcast with host Adrianna Costa, he shared new details of what their dynamic is like as parents, including the boys' stepfather, Blake Shelton.

"I think you can go one of two ways," he said. "You can either do everything together and really co-parent, and see how it goes. Or you can just parent.

"I think we just 'parent'. We're really different people, I don't think there's much similarity in the way we bring them up."

© Getty Images Gwen and Gavin were married from 2002-2016

He continued: "I think that gives them an incredible perspective to then choose which pieces of those two lives they'd really like to inherit and move on with, and which part comes out of the whole process.

"Because that's what's important, is to give them a wide view of things. We definitely have some particularly opposing views and it'd be really helpful for them to make their own minds, as they should, as individuals."

He added: "I just know that wherever they are, in whichever house they are, they're loved and supported. And that's really what it comes down to, trying to help them realize what they want.

© Getty Images The former couple share three sons

"The main thing is I'm really connected to them, that's what I want. It'd be so sad to be any other way."

Gavin recently posted an adorable snapshot with his three sons while they were visiting him in London, writing: "Showing these boys around London Town."

Fans were quick to react to the rare glimpse of all three of them together, and wrote in the comments section under the post: "Amazing! Have so much fun!" and: "This picture makes me very happy," as well as: "This is the sole meaning of life right here. Beautiful memories being made," plus another fan added: "Get that quality time in."

© Instagram The boys spent some time with their dad in London

What's more, while of course it's Gavin in the photo, some fans couldn't help but note how much the boys look like their super star mom, Gwen.

"The boys look so much like their mommy," one fan said, as another added of the youngest, Apollo: "[Apollo] looks exactly like young Gwen with the same smile – it's scary the similarities."

© Getty Images The trio make co-parenting work for them from across the world

Both Gavin and Gwen have spoken supportively of each other in the past as parents, balancing their lives in the United Kingdom and the States respectively.

Gwen and Blake maintain homes in Los Angeles for work and their grand ranch in Oklahoma, where they tied the knot in 2021.

© Getty Images While Blake stepped away from "The Voice," Gwen is going back

Blake, in fact, even decided to step away from his long-running gig on The Voice and cut back on his music releases in order to spend more time with his sons and as a stepfather, although Gwen is returning to the NBC singing competition as a coach this coming season.