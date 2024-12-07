Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie is a credit to his dad Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in new photos

Pregnant Princess Beatrice ushered in the festive season alongside her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and his son Wolfie on Friday evening as the trio attended the Princess of Wales' 'Together at Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey.

© Getty Images Princess Beatrice of York was joined at the service by her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and stepson Wolfie

Wolfie – whose real name is Christopher – looked adorable as he matched with his father's navy suit. Princess Beatrice's stepson donned a wool collared coat embellished with orange buttons and a pair of tailored smart trousers. The polished look was complete with a pair of suede navy loafers adorned with red detailing. The festive jacket was layered over a crisp white shirt highlighting Wolfie's growing maturity.

Wolfie, who is the son of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Dara Huang, was a credit to his father as he walked sensibly in front of Princess Beatrice upon entering the service.

© Getty Images Wolfie matched with his father's navy suit

Meanwhile, Prince William's cousin looked sensational in a festive number. Beatrice donned a beautiful burgundy dress embellished with an intricate floral print and a floaty midi skirt that skimmed over her blossoming baby bump. The royal layered a plum-coloured long coat, which was detailed with golden buttons, over the top. The chic coat was cut elegantly just above the ankle and drew attention to Beatrice's killer, velvet pointed-toe heels.

The couple, who already share Sienna, three, are expecting the arrival of their second child together in early spring 2025. Princess Beatrice and Edoardo tied the knot in 2020 and have since moved their family away from the city in favour of settling in a country farmhouse in the Cotswolds.

The six-bedroom Oxfordshire property was purchased by the couple for an estimated £3.5 million. The farmhouse boasts multiple reception rooms and even underwent recent renovations to create a guesthouse.

© Getty Images The family ushered in the festive season

As well as ushering in the magical season with his father and stepmother, Wolfie has been busy decorating the Christmas tree at his mother Dara Huang's London home. The tree was nestled in the corner of the living room in front of the window and next to the white sofa Wolfie stood on. The green fir was adorned with red and white baubles and completed with golden ribbon wrapped all around. Wolfie added a few finishing touches as he reached up to add some more baubles to the stunning tree.

In an Instagram video, Dara asked Wolfie: "What do you think? How does it look?". Wolfie was quick to show off his budding artistic talents as he responded: "There's so much ribbon at the top and not enough at the bottom."