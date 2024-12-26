Tyger Drew Honey 'upset' by taunts over porn star parents

Actor Tyger Drew Honey will soon be making his return to the small screen to reprise the role that made him a TV star.

The 28-year-old will be back to play Jake Brockman in the Outnumbered 2024 Christmas special alongside co-stars, Hugh Dennis, Claire Skinner, Daniel Roche and Romana Marquez.

Tyger has been in the limelight since the age of ten so in many ways has grown up in the showbiz industry.

Tyger Drew Honey as Jake Brockman during the Outnumbered Christmas special

The star has also been extremely open about growing up with both sets of parents working in the adult entertainment industry.

From looking at his social media, it seems the actor has a solid bond with his mum, Lindzi Drew, and his dad, Simon Honey, but it hasn't always been plain sailing for Tyger.

Tyger Drew Honey's teenage turmoil over parents' jobs

In addition to his acting roles, Tyger took on a role as BBC documentarian for a series of episodes about being a teenager in Britian, one of which explored pornography and how it affects young people.

Tyger was, in some ways, speaking from a place of experience since his mum was a glamour model, adult film star and the editor of the adult entertainment publication, Penthouse.

His father, meanwhile, also acted and produced adult entertainment films.

The cast of Outnumbered back in the day

According to MailOnline, his parents' jobs afforded them an above average lifestyle. The family lived in a million-pound house in Surrey and Tyger was educated at the prestigious private school, Epsom College.

Tyger admitted to the publication that it was at school where he bore the brunt of his mum and dads' careers, often facing teasing and unkind remarks from fellow students.

Outnumbered is returning for a Christmas special

"I would laugh it off and they realised it wouldn't work. But I did get upset, not because of what they were saying but why they were saying it."

He added: "Why were they trying to hurt me? It made me think they didn't like me. That's what I couldn't understand."

Despite facing some setbacks at school, Tyger insisted that his parents were always very open and honest with him, creating a solid foundation for him to explore the downsides and worrying aspects of the industry that can affect young people in harmful ways.

The documentary even saw Tyger interview his parents for their perspective.

Outnumbered Christmas special: all you need to know

Meanwhile, it might have been ten years since Outnumbered came to an end but it still has a loyal fanbase.

The synopsis reads: "It will follow the chaos in the downsized home of Pete and Sue Brockman, as they grapple with the challenges of parenting kids who are now adults, with their own lives to lead.

"In a moment of adversity, Sue and Pete gather all their offspring (including one grandchild) to try and celebrate a traditional family Christmas. But fate, neighbours, hyenas and bus replacement services get in their way."

The Christmas special will air on Boxing Day at 9.40pm.