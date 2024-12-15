Katie Holmes shares reason to be 'grateful' in smiling new selfie

Katie Holmes' new era really suits her.

The Dawson's Creek alum officially became an empty-nester earlier this year, when her daughter Suri Noelle left their New York City home to start college at Carnegie Mellon in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Since then, the Batman Begins actress has busied herself up with a new Broadway show, Our Town, and now she is expressing her gratitude over the new venture.

Over the weekend, Katie took to Instagram and shared a sweet candid selfie, followed by a blurry photo of a stack of Playbills for Our Town, and more candid photos, seemingly from the cast and crew holiday party.

"Saturday night on Broadway," she wrote in her caption, adding: "I am so very grateful to be a part of @ourtownbroadway with this incredible group of actors during this holiday season."

"Thank you to our wonderful audiences for our two show day," she concluded, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

© Instagram Katie expressed her gratitude over her latest project

"Love this and YOU!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Saw you in the show last Saturday night. So great!" and: "Loved the show! We were at the 2pm — you were fabulous and so was the cast!" as well as: "My daughter and I saw it last week...we loved it!!"

In a separate post, Katie also shared a slew of photos of herself and the cast sitting on Santa's lap, Santa being one of her castmates, Donald Webber Jr., and she wrote: "What a GREAT surprise! Thank you Santa (@donaldwebber ) for visiting our Saturday night post show party!!!!!! What a treat!!!!!!"

© Instagram The cast celebrated the holidays with a post-party

Katie made her Broadway debut with 2008's All My Sons, and last year she also starred in the Off-Broadway production The Wanderers, a show written by playwright Anna Ziegler, in which she played a character named Julia Cheever.

© Gilbert Carrasquillo Katie's new era suits her

Our Town was originally written by Thornton Wilder in 1938, and this new Broadway production is directed by Kenny Leon, and also features The Big Bang Theory actor Jim Parsons as well as Zoey Deutch, whose dad Howard Deutch is known for directing Pretty in Pink, and whose mom Lea Thompson is known for starring opposite Michael J. Fox in Back to the Future.

© Getty The actress made an appearance on The Tonight Show recently to promote the show

Prior to her big transition at home with Suri moving away, Katie also gave rare insight into how she was feeling about the big milestone.

"I'm proud of my daughter. Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I'm really proud of her and I'm happy," she told Town & Country. "I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It's exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that."