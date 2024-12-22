Joanna Gaines' five kids make very rare appearance together in home video as they pitch in for holiday traditions

Joanna Gaines is getting her entire family involved in their holiday traditions, and that includes getting an early start on Christmas candy.

The 46-year-old former Fixer Upper host shares five children with her husband Chip Gaines, and while all five are home for the season, they're giving their mom a helping hand.

Take a look below at all five of Joanna and Chip's kids pitching in to make the family's Christmas candy in a rare complete family appearance…

WATCH: Joanna Gaines' five children pitch in for family's holiday ritual

"Sharing some of our simple, tried and true favorites," she captioned the clip, revealing some of the delicacies they'd prepared for the year.

"Peanut butter balls, my favorite," she began, followed by: "Cherry mashers, my Dad's favorite! Peppermint bark, it's so pretty and classic. Peanut Clusters (quick and easy! salted dry roasted peanuts, choc almond bark), CHIP'S FAVORITE," and finally: "White choc pb crackers (quick and easy! ritz, creamy pb, white almond bark, sprinkles), KIDS' FAVORITE!"

Joanna and Chip, 50, are parents to sons Drake, 19, Duke, 16, and Crew, six, plus daughters Ella, 18, and Emmie, 14. Drake lives away from home, a sophomore at Baylor University, while the rest reside in the family's 40-acre farm home in Waco, Texas.

© Courtesy of The Paley Center For Media Joanna and Chip are the proud parents of five children, ranging in ages from six to 19

Last month, Joanna penned a note for the Magnolia Journal titled "A Note on Reflection," her final blog post ahead of the new year, citing a photo of her youngest that made her think about how parenting for her and Chip is about teaching their kids to become their own person.

"For a parent, this season introduces a million tensions at once," she wrote. "You know there's so much ahead for your kids, so much growth, so much knowledge."

© Instagram The entire family-of-seven is together for the holiday season

"But at the same time, you see them already brimming with everything you could ever want for them: courage, joy, belief. In this season, it feels impossible to imagine they'll ever outgrow who they are right now. Unlikely, you tell yourself, that they'll ever become anything other than wholeheartedly them."

"But the impossible can become possible," she continued. "As a mother of five, I've watched how the weight of things can shift for my kids as they get older. How it shifted for me, too. I think this happens to all of us, actually. For some, it happens slowly. For others, it feels like overnight."

© Instagram Youngest Crew is usually his mom's happy little helper

"As a parent, as a spouse, as a friend, but also as an individual, I'm learning that I need to be equally aware of the shadow I carry and the one I cast," Joanna added.

"When it comes to the person my kids are slowly unveiling, I don't want the life I've chosen and the choices I've made — good or bad — to pigeonhole how they lead their own. I want to be close but never overshadow."

© Getty Images "As a mother of five, I've watched how the weight of things can shift for my kids as they get older."

"In a world that can make it easy to lose sight of yourself, I want my kids, especially, to know how to find their way back. And when they look at the person staring back at them, I want them to know how to see — really see — themselves exactly as they were made to be."