Geri Halliwell-Horner has revealed that she is honouring her late close friend, the singer George Michael, by continuing the charity work he was so passionate about.

The former Spice Girl singer gave a reading at the NSPCC's Merry Little Christmas Concert in December, telling the audience that Wham! star George Michael "passed the baton onto me after he sadly died."

George famously supported the children's charity and their counselling service Childline until he tragically died on Christmas Day in 2016 aged 53. Now mum-of-two Geri, 52, is carrying on his work as an NSPCC Ambassador for Childhood.

© Getty Images George Michael and Geri at the Capital FM London Awards in 2000

At the concert, which was held at Chelsea's stunning Cadogan Hall and raised £52,700 to help volunteer counsellors help children over the festive period, Geri paid homage to the charity's service for young people.

Geri said: "Right now children are struggling with issues, like mental health, family relationships, bullying, feeling like they have nowhere to turn.

"None of us are perfect parents – we can all say that we try our best – but there are children out there in extreme cases that are struggling and have no one to turn to, cases like self-harming, feeling suicidal…

"Childline is a free service that gives children and young people support when there's nowhere else to turn. Childline counsellors work with children and young people to find out their next steps forward. They listen without judgement, empowering children to work through their problems and identify solutions, if that feels right for them."

© Shutterstock Geri is a supporter of the NSPCC and Childline

Sharing a shocking statistic, Geri revealed: "For the festive season, a young person contacts ChildLine every 45 seconds. To put that into perspective, when the King's Speech alone happens, 14 children will reach out for help.

"The children calling ChildLine this Christmas will be asking seriously difficult questions – not about the joy of Christmas but how to cope with abuse, neglect, grief or loneliness. That's why it's vital that the NSPCC is here, ready to listen, support and give love."

The concert also featured musical performances by ex-Sugababes singer, Heidi Range, members of The Kingdom Choir and community choir group The BIG Sing.

Strictly stars Kai Widdrington and Karen Hauer performed a beautiful dance, while writer Pandora Sykes and actress Shaniqua Okwok conducted readings. The evening was hosted by broadcaster and Loose Women anchor Charlene White and actor, Chris Harper.

Geri summed up the concert: "Childline’s Merry Little Christmas at Cadogan Hall was a truly special evening celebrating the remarkable work of NSPCC and Childline.

"Their efforts are especially vital at Christmas, when many children face challenges that prevent them from experiencing the true magic of the season.

"I encourage everyone to support NSPCC and Childline this Christmas, as they work tirelessly to help children, and enjoy a joyful holiday."