Hoda Kotb, 60, wows in leather dress as she reveals Savannah Guthrie's response to Today Show exit

The Today Show's Hoda Kotb is usually known for her colorful pantsuits and knitwear but this week the 60-year-old took a fashion swing with a gorgeous leather number.

The news anchor made an appearance on late night TV and for her guest spot she rocked the sleeveless midi dress with an asymmetrical neckline.

"Thank you @latenightseth and thank you @lloydbishop for these lovely shots!" she captioned the post on social media, which left followers gagged.

© Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Image Broadcaster Hoda Kotb on the Late Night With Seth Meyers show

"MA’AM!!! This whole fit though," commented one fan, as another wrote: "Smokin Hoda!!!"

"Drop the arm routine," quipped another, referencing Hoda's lean biceps.

The dress, however, is a repeat for Hoda, and came from her own closet, as she has been pictured twice before in the look, in 2022 and 2023. The Today star looked gorgeous in the skin-tight ensemble which highlighted her trim figure as she posed for photos on the red carpet for Derek Jeter's Turn 2 Foundation's 26th Annual Dinner in New York City in 2022.

© Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Image Hoda will depart The Today Show on January 10, 2025

She wore the fit again in March 2023 for the Webby Awards, accessorizing with a chunky bangle, double-stacked hooped earrings, and elongated her frame in a pair of strappy black heels.

During her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers this week, Hoda spoke about how she is enjoying her final few weeks on The Today Show, with January 10 2025 her final day on-air with hosts Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin and Jenna Bush Hager.

© Scott Gries/NBC via Getty Images Hoda will say goodbye to her co-hosts in January 2025

When asked how she told her co-anchors the news though, Hoda shared the emotional phone call she made to Savannah, who was out of the country when the team was being told.

"I said, 'I have to tell you something,' and she goes, 'This sounds scary,' and I said, 'it's not, I'm going to be saying goodbye in January,'" Hoda revealed, laughing as she said that Savannah then quipped: "You got balls!"

© Getty Images Hoda Kotb (L) with Savannah (C) and Jenna Bush Hager

Savannah added, according to Hoda: "I'm going to be sad for me and for our show later but not today. Today's the day that I say, 'Wow, you're doing it. You're doing it.'"

Hoda also spoke of how much she adores The Today Show fans, sharing that she always tries to say "hello" to the ones who are waiting outside at 4am.Hoda's final show will include a live audience, and will film in the same audience as Seth's TV show.