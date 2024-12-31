Lady Kitty Spencer shares rare look at daughter Athena's lavish first birthday party

Lady Kitty Spencer surprised her Instagram followers in March 2024, when she revealed she had become a mother.

The 34-year-old shared the news via a Mother's Day post which saw the model and socialite pose with her baby on the beach.

Lady Kitty's followers were surprised by the revelation, but equally delighted for her, congratulating her on her new arrival. Watch the video below to see Lady Kitty Spencer's first photos of her daughter...

Since then, Lady Kitty, who is the late Princess Diana's niece, has shared scant details on her daughter, only revealing her name, Athena, in June.

Earl Spencer's daughter has never shared when she welcomed her little girl into the world, but in her 2024 round-up, it was revealed the youngster is already one, with Kitty giving a rare insight into their life at home, including Athena's lavish first birthday party.

The whirlwind video showed glimpses into Lady Kitty's motherhood journey, with the heart-warming clip captioned: "Feeling huge gratitude for a year of health, happiness, travel & laughter - but most importantly motherhood, love and plenty of family time."

Athena's first birthday party

In celebration of her daughter's big day, Kitty shared platters of intricately iced biscuits, with the pink confectionary featuring Marie, the white cat from Disney's Aristocats, as well as biscuits in the shape of the number one, hearts with the letter 'A' iced on top and frothy cloud-shaped treats.

© Instagram Athena has had a fun-packed first year

Athena's first birthday cake was a sight to behold too, featuring Marie and her brothers Toulouse and Berlioz sitting atop a three-tier cake worthy of a wedding!

Clearly a fan of the Disney classic, another photo shows Athena crawling in a Marie-themed ball pit in a pretty floral party dress.

Other insights into Athena's first year on earth show the baby crawling towards an impressive Easter display, enjoying exotic holiday and lots of special moments with her mother.

© Instagram Athena always looks cute

The cute clips track Athena's journey from crawling to walking confidently, with the baby strolling about in a series of gorgeous summer dresses in equally impressive destinations.

