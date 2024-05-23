Lady Kitty Spencer shares baby daughter's 'beautiful' summer update

Lady Kitty Spencer, 33, is notoriously private about her baby girl, whom she welcomed secretly with her husband Michael Lewis, 65.

The niece of the late Princess Diana keeps photos and details of her daughter to a minimum, but she made an exception on Thursday to share an update about the tot's "beautiful" summer ahead.

A snap shared on her Instagram Stories showed several gorgeous outfits for her stylish daughter from Amaia London. The first was a yellow and white floral romper with a white and green Peter Pan collar, but the £65 'Arabelle' design also comes in cute sage green, pastel blue and dusty pink colourways.

The second was the 'Elodie' set which retails for £75 and has a ditsy pink floral print with a contrasting white collar.

"Thank you so much @amaikids for such beautiful summer outfits for my little one!" she wrote.

Earl Charles Spencer's daughter has cemented her place in the fashion world, modelling for Dolce & Gabbana and becoming a brand ambassador for Bulgari, while her husband is a South Africa-born fashion tycoon worth £80 million. It appears as though their daughter is already following in their stylish footsteps.

This is not the first time Kitty has shown off her daughter's wardrobe. Back in March, she posted a photo of a white ruffled dress covered with a delicate pink and blue floral print from Bonpoint. The £150 frock was available in sizes ranging from 6 months to three years, which could have been a hint about Kitty's daughter's age.

Lady Kitty's journey to motherhood

New mum Kitty announced the birth of her little girl on Mother's Day by sharing a series of stunning beach photos as her daughter perched on her hip.

She wrote: "It’s the joy of my life to be your mummy, little one. I love you unconditionally. Happy Mother's Day to those who celebrate today."

Kitty and Michael went public with their relationship during an outing in New York in May 2019 and got engaged just months later.

The couple tied the knot in a lavish three-day wedding celebration in Rome in 2021, with guests gathering at 17th-century Italian mansion Villa Aldo Brandini. Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana was behind Kitty's five beautiful bridal gowns, the first of which featured a high neckline, a sheer corset bodice, structured shoulders and a full lace skirt.

Prince Harry's cousin prefers to keep her family life out of the spotlight

Kitty had previously hinted at her plans to start a family during an interview with Town & Country magazine, but she emphasised her desire to keep that part of her life private.

"It's not that I don't place an importance on love. It's because, for me, love is the most important thing in the world, and I will protect it with all my heart by not making it a topic of discussion," she said.

"I just look forward to a really happy home life: a happy marriage and happy children. And I feel very at peace that things play out the way they should."

