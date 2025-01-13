Kelly Ripa tells audience 'don't yell at me' during discussion about her 3 children on Live — fellow parents will relate

Kelly Ripa often talks about her family on Live and during Monday's episode, the discussion turned to the topic of education.

Kelly and her husband Mark Consuelos were chatting about how different their children Michael, 27, Lola, 23, and Joaquin, 21, were taught in school, and that certainly caused a reaction from the audience!

"They were not taught cursive, they were not taught script in school," Kelly explained, as an audience member shouted out in surprise. "I know, look, don't yell at me. I sent them to school," Kelly said, resulting in laughter from the studio.

"I sent them to school where they were not taught that," she added. "They weren't even learning on paper, it was wild."

The Live Wire author then explained that their children's education was so different to their own, that all parents were called in to help learn math with the students so that they could be on the same page.

© ABC Kelly Ripa hysterically told an audience member "Don't yell at me!"

"They brought all the parents in and they were like ' You're doing it wrong'," she said laughing. "We had to learn side-by-side math," she said. "They didn't carry the one!" Mark added.

Kelly and Mark's children were raised in New York City, and are now grown up and following in their parents' creative footsteps.

© Instagram Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have three children

Michael is an aspiring actor, while Lola is a talented singer who has released several albums. Joaquin, meanwhile, is studying theater in college and is also a wrestler on the college team.

While they are now empty nesters, Lola splits her time between New York City and London, and when she's in the city she lives back at her parents' house.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Kelly and Mark raised their children in NYC

The family are incredibly close and recently went away on an exotic vacation over the holidays.

Kelly opened up about the trip on Live, telling the audience it was wonderful getting to spend time with all three of their children.

She also joked that it was a "BS free zone," making it all the more pleasant.

She said: "We had all three of our kids at the same time! Which as you know if you are parents of adult children, that is a very rare thing and we were so grateful. They got along and there was no... let's just say BS happening. Sometimes when adult children get together BS starts flying around. But it was a BS free zone."

Despite their privileged upbringing, Kelly and Mark's children are all incredibly down-to-earth. During a chat with Daily Mail about raising her children, Kelly said of their upbringing: "We want to raise productive people who are thoughtful and selfless."

The star added: "I wanted to raise good, caring, generous, thoughtful people who are professional, who are polite, who don't expect the world handed to them."