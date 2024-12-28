Beyoncé's mom issues powerful response to critics of her Christmas halftime performance

Tina Knowles has jumped to her daughter's defense after Beyoncé was criticized by online trolls for her Christmas Day halftime show.

The 70-year-old called out the "obsessed" haters who slated Beyoncé's performance during the Baltimore Ravens game against the Houston Texans, which the latter won 31-2.

Tina reposted an image on Instagram of a fan's reaction to the haters of Beyoncé's performance, agreeing with their statement that "no matter how undeniably talented you are, people will always, ALWAYS, always have some negative ish to say".

The post added: "The amount of hatred, and trolling this woman can receive for a FLAWLESS FREAKING PERFORMANCE is unreal to me. Moral of the story is do you. If Beyoncé ain't worried about the haters, you shouldn't be worried either. Go be great."

Tina then shared her own thoughts on the negative attention her daughter's performance has received, responding: "My sentiments exactly! It is mind-boggling to me that you would take your precious Christmas day and watch a performance of someone you hate and you don't think has talent so that you can go talk ish about it later.

"Obviously you are so obsessed with them, addicted to them, and secretly admire them, wish you could be them, that you cannot help but to watch and critique and comment and say dumb ridiculous stuff that makes you look like a joke!!

© Getty Images Beyonce's halftime performance was criticized by some online trolls

"So go to another channel when it's halftime watch goofy cartoons or Bozo the clown or something you can relate to and see yourself in. Said with love."

Tina concluded: "PS I have learned so much from her warrior spirit, of when they go low I work harder 'No weapon formed against me shall prosper' one, two, three waiting for the fake bots to come'."

© Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspap Tina defended her daughter's performance

Tina's followers were quick to show their support, with one replying: "We love a protective mother! Tina we love you!!" A second said: "@beyonce was AMAZING!!!! We're not acknowledging anybody saying anything different."

A third added: "She was phenomenal! She lit up the half time. Anyone who says otherwise is crazy, but people are crazy! This is true. Someone will find anything to say good or bad but truth is truth!"

© Getty Images Beyonce performed during the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans game

Beyoncé performed songs from her Cowboy Carter album. After singing hits like "16 CARRIAGES" and her rendition of "Jolene," plus being joined by Shaboozey and Post Malone, Beyoncé, closed things out with a bang, singing her hit "TEXAS HOLD' EM".

As she gathered in the center of the field with her backup dancers, her daughter Blue Ivy, joined her for a line dance.

© Getty Images Blue Ivy joined her mom on the field

The 12-year-old had coordinating outfits with her mom, sporting a white sequin corset with white pants and a bull-shaped buckle, plus she accessorized with a red, white, and blue sash and white cowboy hat.

Blue Ivy is certainly no stranger to the spotlight, and during her mom's Renaissance tour last year, she joined her on stage for several tour stops and showed off her impressive dance moves.

© Getty Images Many fans loved Beyonce's performance with her daughter

While there were some who didn't care for Beyoncé's halftime show, there were many others who raved about how incredible it was.

"Serving power, grace, and unstoppable energy," one commented on social media. Another said: "She absolutely killed it! Greatest performer of all time!!"