Blue Ivy Carter and rarely seen twins are behind mom Beyoncé's major move

When Beyoncé finally collected her Grammy Award for Album of the Year last week, no one looked prouder than her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

The 13-year-old joined her famous mom, and her dad Jay-Z, at the glittering event for the second year in a row now, so it's safe to say that Blue is embedding herself in her parents' ultra-famous lifestyle.

What's more, the 'Texas Hold 'Em' singer also thanked her youngest daughter, Rumi, seven, for her contribution to the song, 'Protector'.

© Getty Images Beyonce and Blue Ivy Carter at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Sunday, Feb. 2

It seems Beyoncé, who is also son to Sir, Rumi's twin brother, puts all three of her children at the forefront of her career decisions, especially when it takes her away from home.

Shortly after the Grammys, Beyoncé announced dates for her long-awaited Cowboy Carter Tour, revealing that she'll be spending much of her summer on the road. When not working, the superstar couple, who married in 2007, live in a mammoth mansion in Malibu worth $200m.

But the three children are the driving force behind her tour schedule for Cowboy Carter, which is very similar to her Renaissance World Tour in 2023.

The reason is that if Beyoncé tour in the summer she can keep her kids with her. She told GQ last September: "I build my work schedule around my family. I try to only tour when my kids are out of school."

The 43-year-old added: "I always dreamt of a life where I could see the world with my family and expose them to different languages, architecture, and lifestyles.

"Raising three kids isn't easy. The older they get, the more they become their own individuals with unique needs, hobbies, and social lives. My twins are God-sent. Parenting constantly teaches you about yourself. It takes a lot of prayer and patience. I love it. It’s grounding and fulfilling."

Beyoncé says she only tours when her kids aren't in school

In her concert film, released in December 2023, Beyoncé also explained she likes to keep them in routine. It might come as a surprise to some given her level of fame and access to staff, but Beyoncé does the school run herself.

"I still drop them off at school, and I still take them shopping for their first day of school, all of the things that mothers do. So when I leave [the tour] my children they come with me and they come everywhere with me."

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's eldest, Blue Ivy Carter

Beyoncé Malibu compound she'll leave behind while on tour

Meanwhile, when not on the road, Beyoncé's three kids have a huge amount of space to enjoy at home.

The 30,000 sq ft. property – built entirely from concrete – sits on eight acres of land overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

© CBS Photo Archive Beyoncé has brought Blue Ivy Carter to the Grammys two years in a row now

Given the wealthy couple is fortunate to be living in sunny Malibu with practically an all-year-round warm climate, a lot of the square footage of the land is dedicated to outside living.

They have a huge lawn area at the end of the garden, lined with trees and a fence for privacy and safety, while the enormous patio makes way for a pool-within-a-pool design.

© Alamy Beyoncé and Jay-Z have homes in Bel-Air and Malibu

At one end of the pool is a terrace with seating areas underneath a pergola, no doubt perfect for alfresco dining and hosting.

The family also own a home in Bel-Air worth $88m.