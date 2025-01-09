Beyoncé's dad opens up about 'passionate' granddaughter Blue Ivy in proud personal message

Beyoncé's close-knit family have been showing their support for her daughter Blue Ivy, 13, following an action-packed few weeks in the spotlight.

The teenager - who celebrated her birthday on January 7 - recently made her film debut in Mufasa: The Lion King, voicing Kiara alongside her mom, who reprised her role as Nala.

Blue's parents and grandmother, Tina Knowles, attended the LA premiere with her in December, and while her grandfather, Matthew Knowles, was absent, he made sure to let his grandchild know just how proud of her he was.

Taking to Instagram, Matthew shared a photo of Blue posing for photos at the star-studded event, and wrote: "Congratulations Blue Ivy on Disney's Mufasa film debut!"

He continued: "I am so proud that you as a young second-generation family entertainer are already making your mark with your passion, work ethic, and talent. I'm sure many more to come. Love, Granddad."

© Instagram Blue Ivy's grandfather shared a heartfelt message to her on social media

Matthew wasn't the only one to honor Blue, as Beyoncé made a very rare public post dedicated to her firstborn too.

She wrote: "My gorgeous baby girl. This is your night. You worked hard and you did such a beautiful job as the voice of Kiara. Your family could not be prouder. Keep shining."

Beyoncé's mom and dad are both active on social media and are known for sharing the occasional tribute to their famous family members. Matthew posted a tribute to all the women in his life on social media back in March to mark Women's History Month.

When it came to Blue, he shared a personal letter to his talented grandchild, which read: "Dear Blue Ivy. I remember coming back stage in London to the Renaissance concert and asking about you. Beyoncé replied 'she is there rehearsing' and then I understood why because one of your friends had commented negatively about your first performance on the tour. In that moment I was so proud that you wanted to put in the work to get better.⁠"

© Variety via Getty Images Blue Ivy on the red carpet with her mom Beyoncé

He continued: "I want to take a moment to appreciate the amazing determination and willingness to learn that you displayed. Your excitement for life and your eagerness to soak up knowledge and new experiences is truly inspiring. You have already shown the world that you are a force to be reckoned with, and I have no doubt that one day you will continue to astound us all.⁠"

Matthew added: "It's clear that you have an extraordinary Knowles spirit, and I am confident that you will find your true passion in life. Whether it's in music, art, science, business, or any other field, I hope that you have the courage to pursue it wholeheartedly. Whatever path you choose, I hope it brings you fulfillment, joy, and a deep sense of purpose.⁠"

© Getty Images Blue dancing with her mom at the NFL Halftime Show on Christmas Day

The businessman continued: "I also want to encourage you to never be afraid of exploring new opportunities. The world is full of endless possibilities, and I hope you are brave enough to step outside of your comfort zone and seize the chances that come your way. Always be open to new experiences, for they have the potential to broaden your horizons and lead you to uncharted territories.⁠

Beyoncé with her daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter

"Blue Ivy, I hope you may continue to embrace life with the same determination and willingness to learn that you possess now. Your journey is just beginning, and I have no doubt that you will leave an lasting mark on the world. Chase your dreams, follow your heart, and always believe in the extraordinary potential that lies within you."

Blue has certainly achieved a lot in her 13 years, and most recently took to the stage with her mom on Christmas Day to perform at the NFL Halftime Show in Texas.