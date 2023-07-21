Alex Jones' sons steal the show as they take centre stage in sweet family video

Alex Jones and her children are now set to have a very busy next few weeks now that schools have ended for the summer holiday, and the youngsters are already making the most of their free time.

The One Show presenter took to her Instagram Stories to share a stunning black-and-white photo of her two sons, Teddy, six, and Kit, four, as the duo played together in a park. The two youngsters were captured playing in a big swing as they swung back and forth, and Alex cutely captioned the clip: "Another day, another park."

WATCH: See how Alex Jones marked the end of summer in 2022 with her children

Her clip comes the day after she shared a photo of her young girl Annie enjoying herself in a local park. The pair had headed to a playpark to enjoy the sunny weather, but despite plenty of things that the young tot could play on, it was something entirely different that grabbed her attention.

Alex captured a moment on her Instagram Stories that showed Annie absolutely captivated by the blue park gate as she peered through where the gate's lock was. Seemingly amused by her daughter's actions, the doting mum lovingly wrote: "Her favourite thing about any playground is the gate. Anyone else?"

© Instagram Alex's sons played on the swings

During term times, the mum-of-three doesn't often share photos of her young brood, but she does often take photos of the youngsters as they enjoy family holidays, including a recent trip to Great Missenden where the family paid a visit to The Roald Dahl Museum and Story Centre.

Among the snapshots, Alex shared a precious photo of Teddy reading a book from the comfort of Dahl's famed writing chair. In another photo, the youngster was pictured inspecting the wonderfully wacky chocolate-scented double doors. The presenter also posted a heart-warming image of Annie tackling a jigsaw puzzle with Kit. The sibling duo looked so wholesome as they enjoyed the sweet bonding moment together.

© Instagram Alex and her daughter went to the park the preceding day

In an interview with the Mirror last year, Alex hailed her daughter as a "complete surprise" as although she had wanted a family with three children, she feared that she had left it "too late".

She explained: "In the back of my mind, and this is a bit of a secret, I always wanted three kids but I thought, 'Oh Alex, don't be silly – you have left it too late'. So Annie was the most fantastic and welcome surprise because so many friends and colleagues have been through the mill. It hasn't been the most straightforward for us along the way, but we got there in the end."

© Instagram Alex enjoys the time off with her children

Alex also decided to rule out welcoming a fourth child, telling the publication: "I would have babies forever more, but the reality is that we feel super lucky to have three healthy children and if there is any fertility luck left, I want to pass it on to someone. I don't want to risk having another baby, when I have three healthy children."

WOW: The One Show's Alex Jones dazzles in bridal-white dress that looks designer

PHOTOS: The One Show's Alex Jones steals the limelight in gorgeous hot pink outfit

However, she did reveal that she felt a little "sad" over her decision, with the biggest thing she will miss being going "through that first year again."