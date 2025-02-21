Janette Manrara says it 'scares me' as she makes heartbreaking parenting decision

Janette Manrara and husband Aljaz Skorjanec have just come off the Strictly Live Tour; however, the It Takes Two host won't be spending too long at home.

This is because the mum-of-one has landed the role of Roxie Hart in the touring production of Chicago. On Thursday evening, Janette appeared on The One Show to discuss her upcoming role, which sees her reunite with her former co-star, Kevin Clifton. However, during the chat, the star revealed the emotional impact of being away from her daughter, Lyra, while on tour.

When asked by Roman Kemp whether Aljaz and Lyra will be coming to see her on stage, Janette responded: "That's what kind of not worries me but scares me a little bit because it's a long contract and to be away from her."

"Aljaz is going to come to as many venues and cities as he possibly can, Blackpool being one of them. We're going to go back to Blackpool and I've been there only with Strictly, so it'll be interesting to go now with Chicago, but yeah, they’re going to come with me as much as possible."

© Matt Crockett Janette will soon be heading on tour with Chicago

She added: "And I'm flying home on days off just to cuddle her as much as I can."

Since becoming a mum in 2023, Janette has been balancing the responsibilities of work and being a mother to her young daughter. At the start, Janette could rely on her husband Aljaz to look after their daughter, but the dancer has since returned full-time to Strictly Come Dancing.

© Instagram Janette shares her daughter with husband Aljaz

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! last year, the presenter revealed that she sometimes feels like, "she's doing it on [her] own a little bit" due to Aljaz's "crazy" Strictly schedule.

Janette told us: "We stay in a hotel and, because Aljaz's schedule is so crazy, I'm kind of doing it on my own a little bit. I kind of plan ahead and schedule the week without considering him in the picture because his schedule kind of changes daily with Strictly.

© Shutterstock The It Takes Two presenter shared her sadness about being away from her young girl

"So I keep saying to my friends that I feel like I'm a single working mum at the moment for the last three months. But Lyra is such a good baby and she's so content, and she travels all right."

Despite these relatable struggles, Janette is supported by Aljaz whenever work permits. "I don't think I would have been able to do this without him," she admitted. "He's the most supportive husband and the best dad to Lyra."

© Instagram The star dotes on her little girl

Janette's new role comes shortly after she and her family moved home. In a post shared to Instagram at the weekend, the It Takes Two presenter shared a snapshot of her new abode laden with cardboard boxes. She flashed a thumbs-up and wrote in her caption: "More of the same today… Unpacking."

It's not currently known if the couple have permanently moved out of their Cheshire home or whether their move is a temporary one, possibly prompted by their respective work commitments.