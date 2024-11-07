Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter Carys, 21, showcases incredible singing voice in new home video

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' children are certainly inheriting their skills, and they're stepping into the limelight increasingly so with them.

The longtime couple share two children, son Dylan Douglas, 24, who is an actor and political activist, recently kickstarting a career as a political commentator in the run-up to the 2024 US Presidential election.

Their daughter Carys Douglas, 21, is a student and a budding actress and musician, and shared a new glimpse of her skills that rival her famous mom's. Take a look in the video below…

Carys is a student at Brown University, which is also her older brother's alma mater, and is an active member of the community through her work as a student actor and singer.

Her skills are in the same vein as her mom Catherine's, who famously won her Academy Award for playing the singing and high-kicking Velma Kelly in the 2002 film adaptation of Chicago.

Michael, meanwhile, recently paid his daughter a visit when she was on campus, sharing a sweet couple of selfies and captioning them: "Visiting my daughter Carys at school on a fall Sunday!"

Catherine lovingly commented on the photos: "Miss you!!! Wish I was there with you," and Carys also replied: "I had the best time with you Dadda."

Dylan, meanwhile, has been spending more time in the spotlight recently in the wake of the election. It was announced in September that he would be headlining a radio show on SiriusXM titled Young American with Dylan Douglas, encouraging Gen-Z voters to educate themselves on politics and hit the polls.

Concerning important topics to younger voters like gun control, reproductive rights, climate change, the ongoing international wars, and more, the show also featured Dylan speaking with several special guests in the field.

A press release featured a statement from the young star, who has also dabbled in acting, saying: "It's been a wild ride the last couple of years."

"From the start of forever wars, the first Black president, culture wars, and now a second chance at a first female president, my generation has lived through some of the most transformative and tumultuous times in our history; and it's only gonna get crazier."

"I wanna take you through it. On my show, I won’t just talk you through the news of the day – I'll underscore the larger issues spinning our country out of control."

SiriusXM also added in their own statement, highlighting Dylan's work in the political arena since graduating from Brown in 2022: "He's now stepping in front of the microphone because he feels strongly that his generation needs to play a more active and integral role in shaping the future of the country."

In this particular area, Dylan is just like his dad, who is also incredibly politically active. Michael has been a United Nations Messenger of Peace since 1998, focusing specifically on the war against nuclear weapons. He also recently visited war-torn Kyiv, Ukraine with Dylan, calling it "a magical city, truly a magical city, not what I expected."