Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade, 28, makes heartbreaking admission about his new music

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade has broken her silence on her rapper father's recent music, admitting that she cries "every time" she hears "Somebody Save Me," which has been dedicated in honor of Hailie and her siblings.

"I watched it in its entirety and I don't think I can do it again," she told her co-host Brittany on their Just A Little Shady podcast of the music video, admitting she "refuses to watch it again" after she "definitely cried".

Hailie continued: "Between that and "Temporary,"... I can't, I audibly sobbed."

"Somebody Save Me" is a collaboration with Jelly Roll and is an apology song from Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers, to his children for picking drugs over them while in the throes of his addiction.

"Another pill as I start to spiral, a message to my daughters, I don't even deserve the father title," he raps in the emotional song, apologizing for not being at Hailie's first guitar recital or walking her down the aisle at her May 2024 wedding.

The video features home footage of the children growing up.

© Eminem Home footage of Eminem's children as he watches from behind glass wall

"I will say, watching the video back, and listening to the songs, I feel like my parents did such a good job growing up where I didn’t realize how bad things were,” Hailie added.

"Now like, as an adult in hindsight, it’s so scary to think about. And I think that’s why I get emotional so much, like just thinking that could have happened."

© Just A Little Shady Hailee Jade speaks on her podcast Just A Little Shady

Coming close to tears again, Hailie laughed and admitted she does think the video is "fun" as she gets to "see the clips" of her siblings, adding: "The older I get, the less I can listen to any of the songs."

"Mockingbird" and "Hailie's Song" are also both songs dedicated to Eminem's eldest.

The rapper is also dad to adopted daughter Alaina Marie, who was the daughter of his ex-wife Kim Scott's late twin sister, Dawn, and Stevie who is Kim's biological child from her relationship with tattoo artist Eric Harttner.

Alaina lived most of her life with Kim and Eminem, who met as teenagers as Dawn was also battling addiction, and Stevie was adopted by the rapper in 2005 when he and Kim rekindled their romance.

Eminem celebrated 16 years of sobriety in April, a milestone he marked by posting a pic of himself holding his Alcoholics Anonymous chip.

In May 2024 he was in attendance when Hailie married longtime boyfriend Evan McClintock.

The couple met while they were students at Michigan State University and for their big day the bride wore a floor-length white strapless mermaid gown with a sweetheart neckline and a dramatic veil with a long train, plus a ruffled bottom.

Evan wore a classic black tuxedo and was captured getting emotional in one of the snaps which Hailee shared with fans.

