Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie's famous family rally around her public moment

2024 proved to be a marquee year for Gracie McGraw, the oldest of country music superstars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's three children.

The 27-year-old actress and singer is one of the longtime couple's three daughters, the other two being 26-year-old Maggie and 23-year-old Audrey.

Last year, Gracie achieved a major step in her journey towards becoming a Broadway star, making her off-Broadway debut in a production of Babe with Marisa Tomei and Arliss Howard.

However, the performer is looking back on another highlight from the past year, a performance at an intimate live performance venue back in June, Joe's Pub in New York City.

She posted a clip on Instagram of herself presenting a rendition of Barbra Streisand's 1963 song "Much More" while also professing her "dream" of being in the musical The Fantasticks while sharing.

"My dream show to do (The FANTASTICKS), MUCH MORE FROM THE FANTASTICKS," she gushed in her caption, adding a disclaimer for the audio: "This is live audio from the soundboard, so the vocal would be louder than what it would be mixed with in room."

Her younger sister Audrey was one of the first to show support, leaving a heart-eyed emoji and a simple "Damn," while close family friend Rita Wilson also commented: "Come on now…"

Some of her friends also showed their love with responses like: "My goodness you're freaking AMAZING!!" and: "Still stunned! Best night ever," as well as: "Your voice reminds me of the sound of a crystal bell ringing. Delicate and lovely."

In November, days after Babe opened off-Broadway, Gracie spoke with PIX11 News about her "intense and exciting" new move. "I've been working very hard to get to this point, I was incredibly emotional at opening. I was bawling, trying not to cry the whole show."

© Instagram The young performer made her off-Broadway debut in November

She also sweetly spoke about having her family in the audience at the show, specifically Tim and Faith, who she mentioned stopped by three times to see her perform.

"They've come three times, and they said they're going to come again. And I don't know why," and she also said of her sisters: "They're absolutely amazing, I love them so much."

© Getty Images Gracie starred alongside Marisa Tomei and Arliss Howard in a production of "Babe"

She explained that her parents got "incredibly emotional" seeing her perform, adding: "My dad and mom, the first preview, they said they were shaking with anxiety because they were so nervous."

Gracie, who moved from Nashville to New York to make a career for herself on the stage, even revealed that she and Maggie lived together for a year in the Big Apple, but now live separately. She joked that it was because her younger sister "has three cats, and I'm allergic."

© Getty Images "My dad and mom, the first preview, they said they were shaking with anxiety because they were so nervous."

The Broadway hopeful revealed in September that she was moving from her lush Brooklyn home to a more downsized space. "It has been a glorious year in this house that I've loved so much but now it's time for a new chapter that is more long term and less work (downsizing is the answer)," she shared at the time on Instagram.