Ben Affleck's child Fin shows off bold new look during reunion with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's reunion was overshadowed on Thursday by his middle child Fin – who debuted a bold new look.

The 15-year-old joined their blended family at their sister Violet's high school graduation in Santa Monica – but their new hair color threatened to steal attention from the graduate.

Fin was hard to miss sporting bright red hair as they walked beside Ben and Jennifer – who were holding hands amid reports of marriage troubles – and her child Emme.

© Getty Images Jennifer and Ben have been plagued by divorce reports

In photos obtained by MailOnline, Fin's hair appears to have grown out from the almost buzzcut they were sporting in April, and long gone were the pink locks they had earlier this year.

Fin – formerly known as Seraphina – used their new name publicly for the first time in April while speaking at the memorial for their grandfather.

The service was held for Fin's mom, Jennifer Garner's father William, who died at the age of 85.

It was streamed live on Facebook and saw Jennifer and Ben's middle child introduce themselves as Fin to the congregation at Christ Church United Methodist in Charleston, West Virginia on Saturday, April 6.

"Hello, my name is Fin Affleck," they began, before reading from Chapter 16, Verse 8 from the Book of Proverbs: "Better is a little with righteousness, than a large income with injustice."

© Facebook Fin used their new name in public in April

Wearing a black suit and tie for the somber occasion, Fin wore their hair in a buzzcut. They were pictured earlier this year with the same look and wearing a personalized backpack with the name 'Fin' embroidered on it.

Jennifer and Ben separated in 2015 after ten years of marriage but have remained on good terms since their split. They also share a son, Samuel, 12.

Fin Affleck reading at their grandfather's funeral

Ben went on to marry former fiancée JLo in 2022, one year after they rekindled their romance.

However, in recent months, the couple have been plagued by reports they are set to divorce after they went nearly two months without being photographed together.

They finally reunited on May 16 to watch Fin perform in a school play in Los Angeles but have been seen together only a handful of times since.

© Getty Images Jennifer and Ben's work schedules have kept them apart

In a new development, Jennifer announced on Friday that she has canceled her upcoming US Summer 2024 Tour 'THIS IS ME...LIVE'.

Tour promoter LiveNation said it was canceled because the mom-of-two is "taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends".

Jennifer also issued a statement in her newsletter OnTheJLo, saying: "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary."

© Live Nation Jennifer has canceled her upcoming tour

She added: "I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time."

The tour was in support of her latest studio album This Is Me...Now which was released in February. It was set to run from June to August.