Tim McGraw makes candid confession about three daughters with Faith Hill following in their footsteps

Tim McGraw announced his latest tour, the Standing Room Only Tour, for 2024, and in a conversation with ET, revealed whether he would have his family join him on stage.

The singer-songwriter, 56, is married to Faith Hill, 55, and they share daughters Gracie, 26, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 21, who have frequently shown off their own vocal chops as well.

When asked whether his wife or daughters are planning on making surprise appearances on any of the shows, he remained noncommittal but expressed hope that maybe they would.

"Maybe I'll talk them into it," he replied. "Maybe they'll sort of grow out of that phase a little bit where they don't want to sing with me. They'll sing with Mom, but I'm probably not up to par with the rest of them.

He confessed that he believed in terms of vocal ability, he was behind the women in his family. "I'm the worst singer in the family. It's true. I'm pretty good, but I'm the worst singer in the family."

All three of their daughters have shown an interest in the arts. Audrey is a student at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, studying at their New York City campus. Maggie was part of a band named Sister Supply while in college herself, and Gracie is an up-and-coming performer in the New York theater scene, her focus being singing.

Tim did promise, however, that the shows would absolutely live up to the hype, promising larger than life production to fill out the arena stages.

"It's the first time we've done an arena tour in a long time," he gushed. "I'm looking forward to it. We've got some crazy spectacular production I'm looking forward to everybody seeing.

"This is probably one of the coolest productions we've ever had. We're gonna blow it out," he added, although clarified that pyrotechnics would not be part of it.

"I'm not a big pyro guy. I'm scared to death. I know myself enough that I move around all over the place and sure enough, I'll be standing right over one of those things when it goes off."

He also shared his take on the recent upsetting string of attendees throwing objects on stage at concerts affecting artists like Bebe Rexha, P!nk, Drake, Harry Styles, and more.

When asked if extra protection was something he had in mind, the 'Highway Don't Care' singer joked: "Hopefully I'm still spry, and hope I can dodge and duck and leap," calling the incidents "absolutely crazy" and asserting that they ruined concerts for other attendees.

The Standing Room Only Tour kicks off on March 14, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida and will tour around the country for three months before coming to a close on June 27 in Phoenix, Arizona.