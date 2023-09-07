Naomi Campbell makes very rare admission about her two children

Naomi Campbell is everywhere at the moment, thanks to her appearance in the upcoming Apple TV+ documentary The Super Models alongside fellow fashion legends Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington, which premieres on September 20.

In a new interview with the Today Show, the English supermodel, 53, spoke about her life on the go as one of the world's most successful runway divas and also her private life.

She and host Sheinelle Jones also got candid about motherhood, with Naomi gushing openly about life as a mom to two children, a two-year-old daughter and a nine-week-old son.

WATCH: The Super Models, on Apple TV+

"What is it like?" Sheinelle asked, to which Naomi responded: "A lot of fun. I love it, it's a lot of fun. Each day is a surprise, you don't know what's going to happen, I don't know what my daughter's going to say."

In May 2021, the legendary super took the world by surprise when she announced the birth of her daughter, whose name has not yet been revealed. She prefers keeping her toddler out of the public eye.

She recounted to the NBC News anchor a specific incident involving her daughter and her bathroom habits, recalling that each time she'd have to go, she would look to her mom and say: "Mummy, privacy."

The anecdote left Sheinelle in hysterics, and Naomi remembered reacting with an incredulous "Huh?" She continued: "I'd say 'Not to your momma, you can do with everybody else'. Don't know where she got it from, really, really don't."

She further elaborated on the joys of being a working mom who can share her worldly experiences with her children.

SHOP: Naomi Campbell x PrettyLittleThing: 10 pieces that are utterly perfect for party season

"I love this job that has given me the opportunity to travel and see different parts of the world, meet different people and cultures," she said. "If I have this opportunity to share that with my kids, to travel, I will do so. I'm really blessed."

© Instagram Naomi generally prefers keeping her daughter out of the spotlight

The reigning queen of the catwalk told British Vogue a year after introducing her daughter: "I'm lucky my little one loves to travel like me – no whimpering taking off or landing."

Naomi also clarified that her baby was all hers, simply saying: "She wasn't adopted – she's my child," refusing to reveal further details.

SEE: Naomi Campbell's most stylish 90s runway moments

"I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her," she admitted. "But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It's the best thing I've ever done."

© Getty Images The legendary super welcomed her daughter in May 2021 and son in June 2023

Back in June, she took to Instagram to surprise her millions of fans with the news that she had welcomed a son, sharing a picture of the newborn holding on to his older sister's fingers.

MORE: How the fashion world is welcoming Naomi Campbell's second baby

Naomi wrote: "My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God, blessed ! Welcome Babyboy. #mumoftwo It's never too late to become a mother."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.